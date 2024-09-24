 Phoenix Thai restaurant Mr. Baan's makes New York Times' top 50 list | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

This Phoenix Thai restaurant was named one of the top 50 in America

“Mookata is awesome!” says restaurant owner Yotaka “Sunny” Martin. The New York Times seems to agree.
September 24, 2024
Phoenix Thai restaurant Mr. Baan's Bar and Mookata has been named to the New York Times' 50 best restaurants list. Mookata is a unique blend of grill-it-yourself meat and swish-it-yourself soup.
Phoenix Thai restaurant Mr. Baan's Bar and Mookata has been named to the New York Times' 50 best restaurants list. Mookata is a unique blend of grill-it-yourself meat and swish-it-yourself soup. Mary Berkstresser
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Mr. Baan’s Bar and Mookata, a Phoenix Thai restaurant, has been named to The New York Times' annual “Restaurant List,” the newspaper’s “50 favorite places in America right now.”

Over the past year, The Times deployed reporters and editors across the country to scout restaurants, selecting their top 50 spots. Among those on the list, 29 are new, and that includes Mr. Baan’s.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Alex and Yotaka “Sunny” Martin, who helm sibling acclaimed restaurant Lom Wong. Mr. Baan’s opened in November behind the bungalow that houses Lom Wong in its airy backyard and intimate bar.

Mr. Baan’s is the first Arizona restaurant named to The Times' top 50 list since 2022.

“Being recognized by The New York Times is exciting,” Sunny shared via text. “We’re happy that people have the chance to learn what we already know: Mookata is awesome!”
click to enlarge
Alex and Yotaka “Sunny” Martin launched Lom Wong in 2022. Their newest concept, Mr. Baan's, opened in November.
Mary Berkstresser
Mr. Baan’s builds on the Martins’ work to showcase regional Thai cuisine. The restaurant serves charcoal-grilled skewers called ping yaang and the shareable, celebratory dish mookata. It is an intersection between hot pot and barbecue, where diners cook their meat on a domed grill surrounded by a moat of broth. The meat drippings descend into the broth, enriching its flavor. Diners then add other ingredients, such as noodles, vegetables and sauces to the broth. Rounding out the experience is a cocktail menu developed by Dustin Doan that reinforces the restaurant’s Thai flavors.

The Times emphasized the trifecta of delights.

“Three things to know: You will need an appetite. You will be better off with a big group. And you will want cocktails,” the Times entry says.

Mr. Baan’s, which is named for Sunny’s gregarious uncle, is elevating an element of Thai cuisine not often seen in the United States. Only two other restaurants specialize in this dish, in New York and San Francisco, according to The Times.

Phoenix New Times’ food critic was wowed by the restaurant and shared his appreciation not just for elevating a lesser-known dish but also for how the Martins and their team create an experience.

“As rare as mookata is in the United States, restaurants this easygoing feel almost as sparse,” Dominic Armato wrote in his May review. “The Martins have cultivated a vibe, so to speak, and if I take a moment to sit back and disengage my critic’s brain, I keep returning to the same thought. Relaxing with good food, good drinks and good friends at Mr. Baan’s is the most I’ve enjoyed a restaurant in a very long time. That makes it one of the rarest restaurants of all.”

The Marins shared their gratitude to the people who made this recognition possible.

“We are grateful to our team for helping us realize our vision for Mr. Baan’s,” Alex shared via text.

Mr. Baan’s Bar and Mookata

218 E. Portland St.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
Flats or drums? Find the best wings in Phoenix at these 10 eateries

Food & Drink News

Flats or drums? Find the best wings in Phoenix at these 10 eateries

By Phoenix New Times Writers
Chef Joey Maggiore's new restaurant The Italiano opens in Scottsdale

Food & Drink News

Chef Joey Maggiore's new restaurant The Italiano opens in Scottsdale

By Sara Crocker
Boba CuCue is Arizona’s most playful boba tea house

Best Bites

Boba CuCue is Arizona’s most playful boba tea house

By Mike Madriaga
New Paradise Valley Mall restaurant openings underway

Food & Drink News

New Paradise Valley Mall restaurant openings underway

By Sara Crocker
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation