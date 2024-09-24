This Phoenix Thai restaurant was named one of the top 50 in America

Mr. Baan’s Bar and Mookata, a Phoenix Thai restaurant, has been named to The New York Times' annual “Restaurant List,” the newspaper’s “50 favorite places in America right now.”
Over the past year, The Times deployed reporters and editors across the country to scout restaurants, selecting their top 50 spots. Among those on the list, 29 are new, and that includes Mr. Baan’s.
The restaurant is the brainchild of Alex and Yotaka “Sunny” Martin, who helm sibling acclaimed restaurant Lom Wong. Mr. Baan’s opened in November behind the bungalow that houses Lom Wong in its airy backyard and intimate bar.
The Times emphasized the trifecta of delights.
“Three things to know: You will need an appetite. You will be better off with a big group. And you will want cocktails,” the Times entry says.
Mr. Baan’s, which is named for Sunny’s gregarious uncle, is elevating an element of Thai cuisine not often seen in the United States. Only two other restaurants specialize in this dish, in New York and San Francisco, according to The Times.
Phoenix New Times’ food critic was wowed by the restaurant and shared his appreciation not just for elevating a lesser-known dish but also for how the Martins and their team create an experience.
“As rare as mookata is in the United States, restaurants this easygoing feel almost as sparse,” Dominic Armato wrote in his May review. “The Martins have cultivated a vibe, so to speak, and if I take a moment to sit back and disengage my critic’s brain, I keep returning to the same thought. Relaxing with good food, good drinks and good friends at Mr. Baan’s is the most I’ve enjoyed a restaurant in a very long time. That makes it one of the rarest restaurants of all.”
The Marins shared their gratitude to the people who made this recognition possible.
Over the past year, The Times deployed reporters and editors across the country to scout restaurants, selecting their top 50 spots. Among those on the list, 29 are new, and that includes Mr. Baan’s.
The restaurant is the brainchild of Alex and Yotaka “Sunny” Martin, who helm sibling acclaimed restaurant Lom Wong. Mr. Baan’s opened in November behind the bungalow that houses Lom Wong in its airy backyard and intimate bar.
Mr. Baan’s is the first Arizona restaurant named to The Times' top 50 list since 2022.
“Being recognized by The New York Times is exciting,” Sunny shared via text. “We’re happy that people have the chance to learn what we already know: Mookata is awesome!”
“Being recognized by The New York Times is exciting,” Sunny shared via text. “We’re happy that people have the chance to learn what we already know: Mookata is awesome!”
The Times emphasized the trifecta of delights.
“Three things to know: You will need an appetite. You will be better off with a big group. And you will want cocktails,” the Times entry says.
Mr. Baan’s, which is named for Sunny’s gregarious uncle, is elevating an element of Thai cuisine not often seen in the United States. Only two other restaurants specialize in this dish, in New York and San Francisco, according to The Times.
Phoenix New Times’ food critic was wowed by the restaurant and shared his appreciation not just for elevating a lesser-known dish but also for how the Martins and their team create an experience.
“As rare as mookata is in the United States, restaurants this easygoing feel almost as sparse,” Dominic Armato wrote in his May review. “The Martins have cultivated a vibe, so to speak, and if I take a moment to sit back and disengage my critic’s brain, I keep returning to the same thought. Relaxing with good food, good drinks and good friends at Mr. Baan’s is the most I’ve enjoyed a restaurant in a very long time. That makes it one of the rarest restaurants of all.”
The Marins shared their gratitude to the people who made this recognition possible.
“We are grateful to our team for helping us realize our vision for Mr. Baan’s,” Alex shared via text.