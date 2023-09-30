Lom Wong's owners are opening a new restaurant and bar. Here’s what to know

click to enlarge The inspiration behind Mr. Baan's Bar and Mookata is owner Yotaka "Sunny" Martin's uncle. Alex Martin

Who is Mr. Baan?

Since the concept plans to celebrate Thai-style barbecue, the Bar and Mookata moniker is “kind of a play on words of the English concept of, like, bar and grill,” Alex says.

Alex and Yotaka "Sunny" Martin plan to open a new restaurant and bar in the backyard behind Lom Wong.

What’s on the menu?

“It originated in Chiang Mai," Alex says. “It is a combination of shabu-shabu and Korean barbecue."

The cocktail menu will infuse Thai flavors, including savory elements, mirroring the approach at sister restaurant Lom Wong. Pictured here is the Eleven Tigers, a smoky bourbon cocktail and Thunder's Piña Colada which has a savory fish sauce finish.

Cocktails to feature the flavors of Thailand



Lom Wong and its soon-to-open sister restaurant and bar, Mr. Baan's, will both highlight northern Thai cuisine in a cozy downtown bungalow on Portland Street.

Building a ‘little Thai enclave’

Mr. Baan’s Bar and Mookata

Opening November

218 E. Portland St.