 Phoenix Restaurants serving Passover specials | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix restaurants and delis serving kosher meals for Passover

Whether you're looking to enjoy takeout at home or dine-in at a local spot, these Phoenix eateries have you covered.
April 19, 2024
There are plenty of options for Passover meals in metro Phoenix, including the multiple locations of Chompie's.
There are plenty of options for Passover meals in metro Phoenix, including the multiple locations of Chompie's. Chompie's
Passover begins at sundown on Monday, April 22, and ends on the evening of Tuesday, April 30. During the first two evenings, the tradition is to have a ceremonial dinner or Seder with family and friends to commemorate the holiday. Whether you plan to host dinner at home or have a dine-in experience, these Phoenix restaurants have what you need for kosher-for-Passover meals.

Chompie's

Multiple locations
Starting on April 22, Chompie's is offering ways to celebrate the holiday without you having to worry about the details. Those kicking off the holiday with a meal at the restaurant will have a choice of chopped liver or gefilte fish, chicken with matzo ball or sweet and sour cabbage soup, followed by a selection of a half-roasted chicken with Passover stuffing, braised beef brisket, roasted turkey or salmon filet. Potato choices include potato latkes with applesauce or roasted potatoes with caramelized onions. Dessert is a choice of holiday cakes.

The meal costs $36.99 per adult and $14.99 for children under 10. For to-go options, there's a $299 and a $249 meal option serving eight people with variations of choices including appetizer, soup, two entrees, two sides and two desserts. Pre-orders are available and can be made by calling the respective location.

Goldman's Deli

6929 N. Hayden Road, C2, Scottsdale
Goldman's Deli is prepared for Passover. They have a special menu for dine-in and takeout. The menu includes beef brisket with au jus or a roasted half-chicken, and sides like chicken salad, horseradish and potato kugel. Chicken broth and matzo ball soup are also available. Call 480-367-9477 to place an order a minimum of three days ahead of pick up.

Find brisket, vegetables, matzo ball soup and more for Passover at Miracle Mile Deli.
Joanie Simon

Miracle Mile Deli

4433 N. 16th St.
For seven decades, Valley staple Miracle Mile Deli has offered a Passover menu and this year is no different. Starting on April 22, the Passover special includes beef brisket, steamed veggies and a cup of matzo ball soup for $19.49. If you choose to dine at home, Miracle Mile Deli has an option of a family feast for $150 which includes three pounds of brisket, two quarts of baby whole white potatoes, two quarts of vegetables and two quarts of matzo ball soup. Call 602-776-0992 to place your order.

Veneto Trattoria

6137 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
If you want to relax and enjoy conversation with your family and friends during Passover, Veneto Trattoria is offering dinner on April 22 and 23. The menu includes matzo served with traditional honey nut marmalade, followed by matzo ball in a homemade Venetian style chicken broth and a choice of entrees of brisket, filet or chicken breast. Dessert includes traditional peach almond cake with chocolate sauce. The cost is $58 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 480-948-9928.

click to enlarge
The Imperial Deli will meet all your needs for Passover.
Allison Trebacz

Imperial Market & Deli

737 E. Glendale Ave.
If you're looking for variety in your Passover choices, Imperial Market & Deli will certainly deliver. Dinner items include beef brisket, stir fry or ribs, as well as barbecued and roasted chicken and fish items like Albacore tuna salad and salmon. Call 602-285-6999 to place your orders, If you need ingredients too create your own holiday meal, check out the market section of the store too.
Rudri Patel is a lawyer turned writer and editor. She is the co-editor of the online literary journal The Sunlight Press and on staff at Literary Mama.
Contact: Rudri Patel
