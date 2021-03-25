Phoenix restaurants and delis serving kosher meals for Passover

Chompie's
Multiple locations Starting on April 22, Chompie's is offering ways to celebrate the holiday without you having to worry about the details. Those kicking off the holiday with a meal at the restaurant will have a choice of chopped liver or gefilte fish, chicken with matzo ball or sweet and sour cabbage soup, followed by a selection of a half-roasted chicken with Passover stuffing, braised beef brisket, roasted turkey or salmon filet. Potato choices include potato latkes with applesauce or roasted potatoes with caramelized onions. Dessert is a choice of holiday cakes.
The meal costs $36.99 per adult and $14.99 for children under 10. For to-go options, there's a $299 and a $249 meal option serving eight people with variations of choices including appetizer, soup, two entrees, two sides and two desserts. Pre-orders are available and can be made by calling the respective location.