The West Valley's First Eegee's Is Now Open

The fast-food chain, which started in the Old Pueblo is famous for its grinder sandwiches, French fries topped with creamy ranch dressing, and frozen fruit blends that blur the line between a drink and dessert.
In July 2021, the chain expanded north to metro Phoenix, opening its first Valley location in Gilbert. The chain currently operates 27 locations in Tucson, one in Casa Grande, two in Gilbert, and one in Chandler.
The Peoria Avenue location will be the first in the West Valley and the first eegee's restaurant with a Phoenix city address.
The location officially opens at 11 a.m. on July 7 at the northwest corner of Peoria and 35th Avenues with a celebration including live music, swag, and of course, frozen eegee's. More information about the grand opening celebration can be found on its Facebook event page.
eegee's3510 W Peoria Ave, Phoenix
602-960-0960
eegees.com/location/3510-w-peoria-ave/