Tucson dive Dirtbag’s opens in Phoenix on Friday. Here’s a look inside

The popular University of Arizona college bar invites customers to "Bear Down" in Phoenix.
August 15, 2024
Dirtbag's opens its second location in Arizona this Friday.
Dirtbag's opens its second location in Arizona this Friday.

Dirtbag's has been serving thirsty University of Arizona fans and students for over three decades. Now, it's landed in Phoenix.

In Tucson, the bar is located on the northeast corner of campus. Popular among the frat bro crowd, it serves shots named the Cocaine Shooter, the Mind Eraser and the Nasty Girl Scout. The food menu includes classic bar appetizers, sandwiches and the famous Dirtburger.

It's also a popular hangout for fans gearing up to cheer on the Wildcats at a football or basketball game. At the new Arcadia location, an Arizona Wildcats flag hangs outside and UA football helmets are on display by the bar, providing Phoenix alumni with a spot to "Bear Down."

The new bar is located on the southeast corner of Indian School Road and 48th Street and it will officially open to the public at 6 p.m. on Friday. Here's a look at what to expect.

click to enlarge
Dirtbag's has landed in Phoenix on Indian School Road. It will open to the public on Friday evening.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Dirtbag's has plenty of screens to catch the game.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
A look inside the new Arcadia location of Dirtbag's.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Dirtbag's serves a full food menu including the English Burger, topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
New to the Phoenix restaurant are pizzas including this Heirloom pie topped with pesto and cherry tomatoes.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Try the Classic Reuben with waffle fries at Dirtbag's in Arcadia.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Dirtbags serves beer, wine and cocktails along with its memorable shots.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
The new location has a turf-lined patio for those who prefer to chill outside.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Try your hand at beer pong on Dirtbag's life-sized lawn game.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Practice your cornhole aim between shots at Dirtbag's.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Inside, customers can challenge their friends to a game of darts.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
University of Arizona football helmets are on display inside the new Arcadia location of Dirtbag's.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Dirtbag's officially opens to the public at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Danielle Cortez

Dirtbag's

Opens Friday
4801 E. Indian School Road
