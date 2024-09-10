 Postino, North, Blanco opening Peoria locations this fall, winter | Phoenix New Times
Postino, North Italia, Blanco to open soon in Peoria. What to know

The three new restaurants are coming to The Park at 83 this fall and winter.
September 10, 2024
Postino WineCafe, which serves a menu of bruschetta boards, sandwiches, salads and snacks to pair with wine, is one of three restaurants that will debut its first West Valley location in Peoria.
Jenn Duncan
West Valley diners will soon have three new options for Arizona-bred restaurants. Postino WineCafe, North Italia and Blanco Cocina + Cantina are set to open their first westside locations at The Park at 83, located near the Peoria Sports Complex at 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

Construction on the project, brought to life by Common Bond Development Group, is scheduled to be completed this month, according to a news release. The restaurant openings will follow suit, with North Italia slated to open on Oct. 9. Blanco will also open in October and Postino will debut in January.

The development team sought to create a destination that is different from the average strip mall. As it is located just steps from the sports complex that hosts the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres during spring training, the city and developer worked to add locally-grown, chef-driven restaurants to Peoria.

click to enlarge Rendering of The Park at 83.
The Park at 83, a 2.66-acre development in Peoria, will complete construction this month. The Park will feature three restaurants - Postino, North Italia and Blanco Cocina - and a two-acre greenspace.
Common Bond Development Group

Local restaurants landing in the West Valley

North Italia is a modern Italian restaurant that was founded in Scottsdale in 2002 by local and prolific restaurateur Sam Fox. Among its classic menu items are a hot honey and smoked prosciutto pizza and a chicken pesto pasta. The Peoria restaurant will be the first of North’s 40 nationwide locations to debut its new fall-winter menu and inside, guests will see sports-themed decor that nods to the nearby ballfields.

Mexican restaurant Blanco was also founded by Fox. The Peoria restaurant will open with a selection of seasonal and staple dishes. Among those standards are cheese crisps, chimichangas and Tiger Shrimp Fajitas with spicy garlic butter. To drink, Blanco offers an array of house-crafted margaritas and local beers.

“Having Blanco join two other iconic restaurants in this thriving community was a perfect fit for us,” Fox said in the release. “We can’t wait to share great tacos and margaritas with the neighborhood.”

Postino is a restaurant from the Upward Projects family, which includes Windsor, Churn, Federal Pizza and Joyride Taco House. The company will bring Postino's boutique wines, bruschetta boards, weekend brunch and new cocktail menu to its Peoria restaurant.

Following suit with its other locations around the state and the country, the West Valley restaurant will be a uniquely designed, one-of-a-kind space. Postino was founded in Arcadia in 2001, and quickly gained a following for its laid-back atmosphere and its Board and Bottle deal.

“We’ve heard from our guests traveling from the West Valley for quite some time that they wanted a Postino in their neighborhood,” Upward Projects co-founder and CEO Lauren Bailey said in the release. “We are thrilled to join the Fox team and can’t wait to bring our brand of welcoming hospitality to the Peoria community.”

The restaurants make a horseshoe shape around a two-acre tree-lined park that will host community events, outdoor concerts, artisan markets, movie nights and more.

Common Bond Development Group, the team behind The Park at 83, also partnered with Fox on The Global Ambassador, a luxe hotel and dining destination in Arcadia. The Park's greenspace was designed by the landscape architecture firm, Berghoff Design.

“This project has been in the works for some time, and has truly been a labor of love,” Common Bond Development Group Founder Brian Frakes said in the release. “We’ve been working with the City of Peoria for over three years on The Park at 83, and are proud of the high-quality, design-focused restaurants joining the project, along with the park we were able to deliver.”

North Italia

8163 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria

Postino WineCafe

8177 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

8191 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria
Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.
Contact: Sara Crocker
