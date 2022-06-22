Support Us

Postino to Open its First West Valley Wine Bar and Restaurant

June 22, 2022 10:52AM

Postino WineCafe serves a menu of bruschetta boards, sandwiches, salads, and snacks to pair with wine.
Postino WineCafe serves a menu of bruschetta boards, sandwiches, salads, and snacks to pair with wine. Upward Projects
Soon, you will be able to sip on boutique wine and nosh on brie, apple, and fig bruschetta in the West Valley. Postino WineCafe is opening its ninth Valley location adjacent to the Peoria Sports Complex at 83rd Avenue south of Bell Road.

The mixed-use development will encompass 2.66 acres on city property that's currently being used for parking at the Peoria Sports Complex, the spring training facility for the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres. The Peoria City Council voted to approve a development agreement between the city and developer, Common Bond Development Group, on June 21.

"People want chef-driven, top tier restaurants in Peoria," Peoria Deputy City Manager Katie Gregory said in the city council meeting. "They see them in other communities and they want to see them here."

Common Bond has worked on other familiar Valley concepts, including The Yard in Gilbert, Midtown, and Tempe and are "longtime collaborators with Sam Fox and Fox Restaurant Concepts... as well as Postino, Snooze and other best-in-class restaurants," Gregory said.

According to Peoria City Council documents, the Peoria project will include three "full service quality restaurants," though Postino, part of restaurant group Upward Projects, is the only one specifically named.

"We received a ton of requests from the west side community to bring Postino to Peoria, and this opportunity presented itself with an ideal team attached to it," Lauren Bailey, CEO and Co-Founder of Upward Projects wrote in an email. "We're working with an incredible development partner in Common Bond Development Group who understands building community the right way, and the city of Peoria who have really worked hard to get this done."

click to enlarge Racks of colorful wine bottles at Postino. - LAUREN CUSIMANO
Racks of colorful wine bottles at Postino.
Lauren Cusimano
Postino first opened in Arcadia in 2001 in what was once a 1940s brick post office building and quickly became famous for its laid-back atmosphere and board and bottle deal — a bottle of wine, plus a board of bruschetta for $25 on Mondays and Tuesdays after 8 p.m. And these aren't just your typical grilled bread bites topped with olive oil and marinated tomatoes. Think prosciutto and mascarpone, smoked salmon and pesto, or burrata, bacon, arugula and tomato.

"We're excited at the prospect of moving this project forward in partnership with the City of Peoria," said Brian Frakes, principal and founder of Common Bond Development Group.  "We're committed to delivering a development with best-in-class restaurant concepts that fit what the community has been looking for, and Postino WineCafe hits every single mark."

This will be the first West Valley location for Postino, which has restaurants across metro Phoenix from the Arcadia area and Gilbert to Central Phoenix and Scottsdale. Upward Projects also includes Windsor, Federal Pizza, Joyride Taco House, and Churn, all located along a Central Avenue dining corridor in uptown between Missouri Avenue and Camelback Road.
Natasha Yee
Contact: Natasha Yee

