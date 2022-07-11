Support Us

The Real, Wild & Woody Festival is Back With Craft Beer and a New Venue

July 11, 2022 11:46AM

The Shop Beer Co. in Tempe will participate in the 2022 Real, Wild & Woody Festival.
Real, Wild & Woody, a festival celebrating unique beer styles from barrel-aged to specialty casks, is back after a two-year hiatus. This time around, it has a new home.

The festival is organized by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, a non-profit organization that supports and advocates for craft breweries around the state. The Guild hosts many beer celebrations throughout the year, but the Real, Wild & Woody festival allows brewers to showcase some of their most unique and interesting creations.

So far, more than 25 breweries from all around Arizona are on the roster, including Tempe's The Shop Beer Co., Phoenix's Helton Brewing, Flagstaff's Historic Brewing, Prescott's Ad Astra Brewing Co., and Tucson's Dragoon Brewing.

The event is set to take over Mesa's Bell Bank Park on August 6, and promises to be the Southwest's largest indoor beer festival, allowing attendees to sip on a cold one while enjoying the air conditioning.

Early bird general admission tickets are currently available online for $65 per person. Tickets include admission from 2 to 5:30 p.m., a commemorative sample cup, and 28, two-ounce sample pours. VIP tickets, which include perks like early admission and extra samples, are also available. The event is for those 21 and up.

Real, Wild & Woody Festival

chooseazbrews.com/real-wild-and-woody/
Bell Bank Park - Fieldhouse C
1 Legacy Drive, Mesa
