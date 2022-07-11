The Real, Wild & Woody Festival is Back With Craft Beer and a New Venue

The festival is organized by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, a non-profit organization that supports and advocates for craft breweries around the state. The Guild hosts many beer celebrations throughout the year, but the Real, Wild & Woody festival allows brewers to showcase some of their most unique and interesting creations.
So far, more than 25 breweries from all around Arizona are on the roster, including Tempe's The Shop Beer Co., Phoenix's Helton Brewing, Flagstaff's Historic Brewing, Prescott's Ad Astra Brewing Co., and Tucson's Dragoon Brewing.
Early bird general admission tickets are currently available online for $65 per person. Tickets include admission from 2 to 5:30 p.m., a commemorative sample cup, and 28, two-ounce sample pours. VIP tickets, which include perks like early admission and extra samples, are also available. The event is for those 21 and up.
Real, Wild & Woody Festival
chooseazbrews.com/real-wild-and-woody/
Bell Bank Park - Fieldhouse C
1 Legacy Drive, Mesa