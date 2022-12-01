When Grand Avenue Pizza Co. Closed, a New Slice Shop Moved In. Meet SnapBack Pizzeria

SnapBack Pizzeria is the brainchild of Ryan Moreno, also known as the Hungry Homie. The restaurant officially opened on November 17 featuring pies like the Casey Jones topped with mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, and mild Italian sausage, and the Vanna White, which includes garlic confit and fresh basil.









click to enlarge Moreno and his staff test pizza recipes for SnapBack’s menu. Natasha Yee Before landing at the brick-and-mortar space, the unconventional chef started a mobile pizza business mid-pandemic in October 2020. He became a one-man show at pop-ups, farmers' markets, and in front of bars around the Valley. Equipped with a high-heat outdoor fire pizza oven that could only bake one 12-inch Neapolitan-style pie at a time, Moreno's quest began as a true labor of love. In the accompanying photo, Moreno stands in front of a stucco building with a large Grand Avenue Pizza sign on it, donning a black t-shirt and matching jeans, his signature man bun and beard front and center.





Grand Avenue Pizza had been on summer hiatus for over a month when Moreno received a phone call from former owner Carson Wheeler, in July he says. Prior to the initial closure, the popular pizza joint, which originally boasted an indoor and outdoor seating area, had evolved into a walk-up window concept with pared-down slice and pie options during COVID-19.





During the call, Wheeler told Moreno that he was closing the Grand Avenue eatery, and offered Moreno the opportunity to launch his own brick-and-mortar. Rumors circulated about offers from developers and someone who may turn the property into a parking lot, Moreno says. So he quickly decided to move in.

click to enlarge Ryan Moreno (center) has a lot more space inside the SnapBack Pizzeria kitchen. Aaron Shottenstein

The f-bombs fly around a kitchen filled with Mulino Caputo flour, Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, and low-moisture mozzarella. The components comprise SnapBack’s “New York-style pizzas with Neapolitan ingredients,” according to Benitez.



Customers can approach an outdoor window to order, then take their creation home or dine on the patio. Moreno plans to debut indoor dining, the original setup at Grand Avenue Pizza, at some point in the future, he says.

click to enlarge SnapBack has a standard menu in addition to a Mystery Pie that changes regularly. Natasha Yee

SnapBack Pizzeria 1031 Grand Avenue

Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight 602-253-6107 snapbackpizzeria.com