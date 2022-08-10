Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

Sublime Sandwiches: Take Lunch Up A Notch at These 5 Great Sandwich Shops In Metro Phoenix

August 10, 2022 6:15AM

The sandwiches at Pa'La are best enjoyed on the shade-dappled patio.
The sandwiches at Pa'La are best enjoyed on the shade-dappled patio. Tirion Morris
There's something satisfying about the simple sandwich, like a perfectly balanced peanut butter and jelly or a classic ham and cheese. But sometimes simple just won't do.

For the days when you really want to dial it up a notch and take your lunch to the next level, it's best to leave it to the pros. Valley chefs continue to push the boundaries of what belongs between bread and others focus on the vessel, creating the best buns possible.

Here are five exceptional sandwich spots around metro Phoenix for when simple won't cut it.

click to enlarge
The Hatch chile tuna melt at Chula Seafood in Uptown Phoenix.
Tirion Morris

Chula Seafood

Multiple Locations
602-354-3599
chulaseafood.com
If you are looking to spice up your lunch with a rich, hearty, flavor bomb, look no further than Chula Seafood. This local lunch spot and seafood market has three locations around town, with one in Uptown Phoenix and two in Scottsdale. The menu features rotating selections based on what's fresh, but a sure-fire winner is the Hatch chile tuna melt. This sandwich is served on toasted Noble Bread, and stuffed with chunky tuna, chiles, and gooey cheese. It is served warm and comes with a side of oily, herb-spiked chimichurri that takes the salty fish to new levels.

click to enlarge
The Salame Rosa is one of a rotating menu of sandwiches at Pa'La.
Tirion Morris

Pa'La

2107 North 24th Street
602-795-9500
palakitchen.com
It's hard to pick one favorite thing about Pa'La. It might be the dappled shade on the quiet patio. Maybe it's the historic bungalow filled with carefully curated pop art and photographs. Or maybe it's the sandwiches. This little 24th Street restaurant is best known for its grain bowls, topped with massive, succulent shrimp, or its sharable tapas plates. But the sandwiches are an unsung hero of the lunch menu. Following the seasons and what chef Claudio Urciuoli likes, the menu rotates often, and is posted to Pa'La's Instagram page. Favorites include the sausage, fennel, and poblano sandwich and the Salame Rosa with pickled onions. But the bread, baked in a wood-fired oven on display in the open kitchen, is always perfection.

click to enlarge
The chicken salad sandwich at Pane Bianco is a bright, refreshing lunch.
Pane Bianco

Pane Bianco

4404 North Central Avenue
602-234-2100
pizzeriabianco.com/pane-bianco
In Phoenix, the Bianco name is synonymous with pizza. But Pane Bianco proves the family's skill in sandwiches as well. Chef Chris Bianco and his brother Marco Bianco use their skills with dough to craft thin, airy focaccia perfect for stuffing with all the best fillings. Try the chicken salad, made with locally farmed chicken, stone ground mustard, green apples, red onion, and arugula, for a fresh, bright bite, or sink your teeth into the perfectly salty and savory Prosciutto San Daniele, packed with basil and housemade mozzarella.

click to enlarge
The turkey sandwich at Noble Eatery is filled with avocado, cheddar, cabbage, and aioli.
Tirion Morris

Noble Eatery

4525 North 24th Street
602-688-2424
noblebread.com/eatery
Whether you need a loaf of high-quality bread to make your own sandwiches, or you'd rather someone else make one for you, Noble Eatery has got you covered. As you make your way to order at this sandwich shop and bakery, you'll pass by boxes displaying the day's freshest loaves. At the register, order a tuna salad sandwich, packed with an unusual medley of tuna, potatoes, and beans, or opt for a California classic turkey, avocado, and cheese for a cold, fresh pick-me-up perfect for lunch.

click to enlarge
Worth Takeaway is known for its fried chicken, but don't miss the chicken salad sandwich.
Tirion Morris

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa
480-833-2180
worthtakeaway.com
Located on Main Street in downtown Mesa, Worth Takeaway slings fresh food with modern flair. This little sandwich shop specializes in fried chicken, but everything we've tried has been a success. For a refreshing, light twist on the classic, opt for the chicken salad sandwich made with roasted tomatoes and pickled apple slaw or taste the Reuben, made with pastrami and creamy Havarti cheese. The sandwiches at Worth are served with crisp French fries doused in a heavy helping of Old Bay. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 8.4.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation