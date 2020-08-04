Support Four Peaks Brewing and the Arizona Diamondbacks During a Virtual Beer Tasting

If you whack, crack, still love your Diamondbacks, but would rather stay away from Chase Field, we present today a virtual way of cheering on our statewide baseball team.

The Anheuser-Busch Brewery Experience “Taste of Home Base” virtual beer tasting will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. CST this Thursday, August 6, to kick off the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball season.

The beer tasting will be divided into two flights, which will be dubbed the National League and American League. We’ll assume you’re rooting for the former, as it includes the Rattle On brew from our own, Tempe-based Four Peaks Brewery.

Anheuser-Busch’s own certified cicerones — Mick O’Halloran and Robb Jeffrey — will take participants through this virtual tasting. They’ll go beer by beer, talking tasting notes, brew vocabulary, pour techniques, and more. O’Halloran and Jeffery will also be answering any questions participants may have.

For the curious, other baseball beers include Goose Island Brewery’s Cubby Blue and Sox, both from Chicago, the Crawford Bock from Karbach Brewery in Houston, Pinstripe Pils from Blue Point Brewery in Patchogue, New York, and simply Dodgers — an ale from Golden Road Brewery in Los Angeles.

Sign up for this virtual beer tasting here. Cost is $10. Once registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with your shopping list of beers. The Zoom link will also be emailed over as well as the Taste of Home Base placemat — pretty much a printable, labeled sheet that may be used as a guide to the different beers during the tasting.

And if you’re nervous about finding all the beers in the tasting, there is a disclaimer.

“Because these beers are regionally brewed, you may not be able to find them locally,” reads a press release. “That shouldn’t stop beer lovers from participating in this tasting opportunity — anyone can enjoy the tasting with just a six-pack of Budweiser and some friends while acquiring some valuable beer facts.”

For more information, see the Anheuser-Busch website.