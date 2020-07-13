Take a 10-Minute Quiz During Water Trivia Week, Maybe Win $75

The topic of water in the desert has some fascinating subcategories: the various Arizona waterways, Southwest water sources, and the big one: how to conserve it both indoors and out.

If you’ve ever needed an excuse to brush up on these topics, or to show off what you already know, Local First Arizona’s sustainability department is hosting a weeklong quiz on this very subject.

LFA will launch the first-ever Water Trivia Week starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 13 and going dark at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 19. (LFA suggests you bookmark this link, where you'll find the quiz.)

Meet Helene Tack, director of sustainability initiatives at Local First Arizona, says water conservation plays an important role in Arizona's future. Rick D'Elia

Participants may team up or fly solo, but can take the quiz only once. There are 21 questions, taking five to 10 minutes to complete. Cash prizes will be awarded to three random participants.

For the quiz, LFA is partnering with another non-profit organization, Water – Use It Wisely. It’s a collection of water departments from different Valley cities, as well as larger organizations like SRP and the Arizona Department of Water Resources. LFA and WUIW have been working together for about three years.

Contestants have the whole week to study all content on the WUIW website to brush up for the quiz. The site contains a 100-point list of water saving tips for the kitchen and elsewhere, water usage facts, games for kids and teachers, and other resources.

Anyone who answers at least 90 percent of the questions correctly — an A-, not bad — will be entered into a drawing. Three winners (or teams, that part’s up to you) will be picked and given $75 each.

When the dust settles, all the correct answers will be posted on the Water Trivia Week Facebook event page.

“As we wait for monsoon storms to recharge waterways and aquifers, it's a great time to remember that we've been dealing with drought for many years and that we all play a role in conserving water in our homes and businesses,” says Helene Tack, LFA's director of sustainability initiatives, in an email. She often oversees projects like last year’s Sustainable Packaging Expo.

“We want people to be more aware of where Arizona's water comes from, how easy it is to conserve water, and that everyone can reduce their water use, even if you think you don't use that much,” she says.

Other sustainability programs at LFA include the Arizona Green Business Program, the Southern Arizona Green Business Alliance, and Scale Up, along with their Green Team.

“A lot of the work we do at Local First is around placemaking,” Tack says, "So protecting natural resources to ensure that future generations have liveable communities is important to us. Water conservation plays an important role in Arizona's future.”

For more information, see the Local First Arizona website.