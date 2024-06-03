 Take a look at Barrio Cafe's closing party in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
Ultimo Adios: Take a look at Barrio Cafe’s farewell celebration

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza joined fans to commemorate her iconic restaurant on Sunday.
June 3, 2024
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza was the co-owner and driving force behind Barrio Cafe for over 20 years. On Sunday, she bid farewell to her restaurant.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza was the co-owner and driving force behind Barrio Cafe for over 20 years. On Sunday, she bid farewell to her restaurant. Danielle Cortez

Barrio Cafe, the boundary-pushing restaurant that has served Mexican food in Phoenix for more than 20 years and is credited for its role in putting the Phoenix on the culinary map, closed on Friday. On Sunday, the restaurant hosted an "Ultimo Adios," goodbye party with artists, food vendors and music.

Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, the co-owner and driving force behind Barrio Cafe, reminisced with fans, signed copies of her new book and celebrated the start of her retirement as her iconic restaurant bid farewell.

State Representative Cesar Aguilar made an official proclamation declaring June 2 Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza Day and the executive director of Phoenix Pride, Mike Fornelli, announced that the chef will be the Grand Marshal at this year's Phoenix Pride.

Here's a look at Sunday's festivities.
click to enlarge
At the event, Salcido Esparza signed copies of her new book "La Hija de la Chingada: Chronicles from a Mexican Chef in the U.S.A."
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Salcido Esparza shares a moment with a patron at Barrio Cafe's closing party.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Salcido Esparza poses with a patron and one of her many James Beard Award nomination certificates.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Olla Olla Crepes served a variety of traditional crepes at Barrio Cafe's closing party.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Estero Beach Tacos Food Truck served aguas frescas at Barrio Cafe's closing party.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Lola's Taco Truck was on hand serving tacos on hand-pressed fresh corn tortillas.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Food vendors such as Lola's Tacos kept the party well fed at Barrio's closing party.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Eduardo BBQ brought delicious mesquite-smoked barbecue to the party.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
A customer adds sauce to his lunch of Eduardo BBQ's mesquite-smoked meats.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Salvadoreño's Zpotes Food Truck served their signature pupusas and tamales at Barrio Cafe's closing party.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
State Representative Cesar Aguilar delivered an official proclamation declaring June 2 Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza Day.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
The chef celebrates the honor of June 2 officially becoming her very own day.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Another major announcement was cause for celebration for the chef. The executive director of Phoenix Pride, Mike Fornelli, announced she will be the Grand Marshal at this year's Phoenix Pride.
Danielle Cortez
click to enlarge
Another of Salcido Esparza's loves is the Phoenix lowrider community. Her customized ride was on display at her restaurant's final event.
Danielle Cortez
