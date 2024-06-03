Ultimo Adios: Take a look at Barrio Cafe’s farewell celebration

Barrio Cafe, the boundary-pushing restaurant that has served Mexican food in Phoenix for more than 20 years and is credited for its role in putting the Phoenix on the culinary map, closed on Friday. On Sunday, the restaurant hosted an "Ultimo Adios," goodbye party with artists, food vendors and music.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, the co-owner and driving force behind Barrio Cafe, reminisced with fans, signed copies of her new book and celebrated the start of her retirement as her iconic restaurant bid farewell.
State Representative Cesar Aguilar made an official proclamation declaring June 2 Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza Day and the executive director of Phoenix Pride, Mike Fornelli, announced that the chef will be the Grand Marshal at this year's Phoenix Pride.
Here's a look at Sunday's festivities.