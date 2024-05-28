Say goodbye to Barrio Cafe with final week, closing event

But in March, the celebrated chef shocked many when she confirmed the news that Barrio Cafe would soon close.
"So, uh, it's true. I'm retiring, It's true. I did get a little old, and I am very sick," she said in a video posted to her Instagram page. "Without me, there is no Barrio, so Barrio has to close."
Customers had a few months left to visit.
But now, time is almost up. On Friday, the beloved and iconic restaurant will serve its last tables.
But the "Ultimo Adios" will come a few days later. The restaurant is planning to host an event on Sunday with art, food and retail vendors.
Food trucks and vendors attending include El Salvadoreno, Lola's Tacos, Eduardo BBQ, Estero Beach Tacos, J's Trail Mex Snacks and Olla Olla Crepes.
Estero Beach Tacos posted a tribute to the chef, and encouraged fans to come to the event.
"Next Sunday come out to bid farewell to our beloved Chef Silvana and Barrio Cafe as they close their doors forever. The Barrio Cafe and Chef have been an Arizona gem for more than 20 years," the post says. "Let's give chef the proper send off for all her years of love to Phoenix and putting AZ on the culinary map."
DJ Heartbreaks will be spinning music and artists Lalo Cota and Angel Diaz will be on hand to help say goodbye to Barrio. The event is cash only. There will also be Barrio merch for sale, plus Salcido Esparza will be promoting her new book, "La Hija de la Chingada: Chronicles of a Mexican Chef in the U.S.A."
Barrio Cafe
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
2814 N. 16th Street