 Barrio Cafe in Phoenix closes this week, hosts farewell event Sunday | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Say goodbye to Barrio Cafe with final week, closing event

Visit Barrio Cafe for one last meal this week, or celebrate the iconic restaurant at its "Ultimo Adios" event.
May 28, 2024
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's restaurant Barrio Cafe says goodbye after more than two decades serving Phoenix.
Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's restaurant Barrio Cafe says goodbye after more than two decades serving Phoenix. Zee Peralta

Phoenix deserves free, quality news

We need to raise $5,000 by June 7 to meet our spring campaign goal—if you value Phoenix New Times, please make a contribution today to help keep our work free and accessible for all.

Contribute Now

$0
$5,000
$750
Share this:
Barrio Cafe's impact on Phoenix is unmatched. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza's "Comida Chingona" introduced the Valley to fine dining-style Mexican food and opened doors for many other great restaurants to follow. She brought national attention to the Valley's culinary scene and the restaurant served as a community gathering space for more than 20 years.

But in March, the celebrated chef shocked many when she confirmed the news that Barrio Cafe would soon close.

"So, uh, it's true. I'm retiring, It's true. I did get a little old, and I am very sick," she said in a video posted to her Instagram page. "Without me, there is no Barrio, so Barrio has to close."

Customers had a few months left to visit.

But now, time is almost up. On Friday, the beloved and iconic restaurant will serve its last tables.

But the "Ultimo Adios" will come a few days later. The restaurant is planning to host an event on Sunday with art, food and retail vendors.

Food trucks and vendors attending include El Salvadoreno, Lola's Tacos, Eduardo BBQ, Estero Beach Tacos, J's Trail Mex Snacks and Olla Olla Crepes.

Estero Beach Tacos posted a tribute to the chef, and encouraged fans to come to the event.

"Next Sunday come out to bid farewell to our beloved Chef Silvana and Barrio Cafe as they close their doors forever. The Barrio Cafe and Chef have been an Arizona gem for more than 20 years," the post says. "Let's give chef the proper send off for all her years of love to Phoenix and putting AZ on the culinary map."

DJ Heartbreaks will be spinning music and artists Lalo Cota and Angel Diaz will be on hand to help say goodbye to Barrio. The event is cash only. There will also be Barrio merch for sale, plus Salcido Esparza will be promoting her new book, "La Hija de la Chingada: Chronicles of a Mexican Chef in the U.S.A."

Barrio Cafe

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
2814 N. 16th Street
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Tirion Boan is the Food Editor of Phoenix New Times where she’s worked since May 2022. Tirion keeps a close eye on restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on metro Phoenix food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Phoenix project. Tirion previously worked for publications including The Arizona Republic and The Tucson Weekly. She holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from the University of Arizona.
Contact: Tirion Boan
Chow down on National Hamburger Day with 10 Phoenix dining deals

Food & Drink News

Chow down on National Hamburger Day with 10 Phoenix dining deals

By Rudri Patel
This bartender turned beverage director is a Valley cocktail pro to watch

Cocktails

This bartender turned beverage director is a Valley cocktail pro to watch

By Cassie Brucci
Take a look inside the new restaurant at Scottsdale's iconic Dairy Queen

Food & Drink News

Take a look inside the new restaurant at Scottsdale's iconic Dairy Queen

By Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
Swanky underground speakeasy Tell Your Friends opens in Scottsdale

Cocktails

Swanky underground speakeasy Tell Your Friends opens in Scottsdale

By Tirion Boan
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation