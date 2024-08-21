Illegal Pete's closes on Mill Avenue days before ASU fall semester

The Tempe location of the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Illegal Pete's has closed on Mill Avenue. It served locals and students from the nearby Arizona State University campus for nearly six years.
The owners posted a notice on the restaurant's doors informing customers of the permanent closure, which came just a few days before thousands of ASU students returned to classes for the fall semester.
"It is with a heavy heart that I am informing you that as of tonight, Monday August 19, 2024, we are permanently closing our Mill Ave Illegal Pete's restaurant," the notice read.
It went on to thank customers and staff for their support and dedication.
"It has been our privilege to be a part of your lives and to have shared in your celebrations, gatherings and everyday moments," the notice read.
Illegal Pete's started in Colorado and its locations serve a menu of burritos, quesadillas, nachos, salads and snacks. The Tempe location also featured a full bar with local craft beer on tap.
In its closing notice, the Mill Avenue spot's owners encouraged fans to visit any of the chain's 14 locations in Colorado or the one on University Boulevard near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson.