The Top 10 Best Cocktail Bars in Metro Phoenix

A lot of bars and restaurants make a good cocktail. But some really stand out from the crowd. It's about more than a cute garnish or fun name. These drinks perfectly balance sweet, tart, bitter, and smooth. They have depth of flavor, with layers of ingredients making the sipper ask, "What is that?" And, "how does it taste so damn good?" They transform a list of familiar ingredients into something so much greater than the sum of its parts.
Whether housed in dark, edgy underground spaces or maybe a bright, homey living room, here are the best places to order a cocktail in the Valley.
Bar 1912
4130 North Seventh Avenue
602-612-2961 Valentine, a restaurant and cafe on Seventh Avenue, got a lot of attention when it opened its doors in late 2020. But much more quietly, a little cocktail bar opened around the corner. Customers can enter through the restaurant or through a door on the north side of the building and find Bar 1912. The simple yet elegant space features backlit archways that cast a soft glow over a seating area of small tables and a narrow bar. Customers decked out in their most fashionable outfits crowd into the space, hoping to see and be seen. The cocktail menu, much like that of the bar's connected restaurant, is filled with references to Arizona. Drinks are inspired by the different regions and ecological zones of the state and feature garnishes such as smoking rosemary and crystalline cotton candy flavored with pistachios.
Barcoa Agaveria
829 North First Avenue
602-980-0788 When stopping by Barcoa, it's important to note that the upstairs bar is very different from what lies below. Both are well worth a visit, but downstairs is where the real cocktail magic happens. Enter the colorful cantina from the side door off First Avenue, walk past the taco truck and the string lights, and head downstairs. There, you can pull up a seat at the large, rectangular bar or pick a table around the edges of the dark space. Decorative accents, such as comfortable throw pillows, table runners, and artwork, are all imported directly from Mexico. One wall displays a map of the country, outlining where different spirits are made. This bar focuses on everything agave-based, ranging from well-known tequilas to the more unusual bacanora, sotol, and raicilla. Curious? Knowledgeable bartenders can walk you through the long menu that includes creations such as the Elote Moda, which celebrates the sweet and earthy flavors of corn through Mezcal Vago Elote, Abasolo ancestral corn whisky, and Nixta Licor de Elote. For a dessert in a glass, try the HorChaiChata, made with clarified horchata, chai flavors, and tequila.
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
1 West Jefferson Street
602-340-1924 Bitter & Twisted in downtown Phoenix is one of the few bars on this list that has been around for a while. Opening in 2014, this high-end drinking destination was instrumental in pulling Phoenix into the national and international cocktail spotlight. The cocktail bar usually has a line, so join the queue online and head over to the historic Luhrs Tower when your spot is ready. Plush booths and tables are available for groups, but we prefer sitting at the bar to get a front-row view as expert bartenders pull ingredients from high and low to create cocktails from the massive menu. A scoop of ice cream here, a blast of CO2 creating tiny bubbles there. The anticipation grows until your cocktail, served in a rocks glass, coup, teacup, or maybe a tiny ceramic bathtub complete with a miniature rubber duck, lands before you. Garnishes exceed the familiar dehydrated lime wheel or lemon slice and include foam, edible rainbow glitter, toasted coconut, and orchids. Bitter & Twisted also serves food through a rotation of pop-up restaurants. Currently, the Breadfruit & Rum Bar menu of jerk chicken and other Jamaican treats is on offer.
Century Grand
3626 East Indian School Road
602-739-1388 Walking into Century Grand is like entering another world — and that's exactly the point. This immersive concept is home to three separate cocktail bars. UnderTow, a nautical-themed experience, invites customers to sip tiki-inspired drinks while looking out of portholes that display the ocean. The windows are dialed up a notch at Platform 18, another bar within the space that sits inside a replica of a Pullman train car. "Passengers" sip handcrafted beverages and eat boozy ice cream while snowy countryside whirs by in the trains "windows." Those who are prone to a little motion sickness might instead choose to enjoy a drink at the final concept at Century Grand, a New Orleans-style apothecary bar called the Grey Hen. This small brick-walled workshop features a wide selection of whiskeys to be savored inside or out on the patio, which doubles as a waiting area for the train. Listen closely, as every hour, on the hour, Platform 18's whistle blows, alerting customers that their allocated 90-minute reservation may soon be up. Century Grand, with all of its theatrics and impressive drinks, is popular, so make sure to navigate the online reservation system to claim your seat.
Garden Bar
822 North Sixth Avenue
602-612-4438 Garden Bar feels like home — if you had an expert bartender who could also whip up next-level cocktails whenever you like. Settle into a couch in the living room, at a table on the back porch, or on a stool at the bar, and let the warm hospitality take you in. The historic building was a house for much of its life, providing a home for multiple generations of the Kilroy family. Now, cocktail extraordinaire Kim Haasarud is making the place her own with one of the best cocktail menus in town. She's inspired by local ingredients and flavors, such as honey made by Arizona bees. A wedge of beeswax sits at the bar, providing fresh sweetness to a number of drinks. The menu rotates with the seasons, and there's a killer winter-season beverage list full of coffee and warming spices. While we also love the refreshing summer tipples, there's something special about coming home for the holidays.
Highball
1514 North Seventh Avenue
602-675-4244 Highball is a bar that oozes mystery. For one, you have to find it. The space is located on McDowell Road and Seventh Avenue, just outside of downtown Phoenix. The entrance is on the side of an old Starbucks, and the first thing you see when stepping through the door is a tall flight of stairs. Make your way up, and wait until your eyes adjust to the darkness. Customers in their nighttime best perch at the bar in the back or sit at small tables and lounge sofas towards the front. Cocktail experts Mitch Lyons and Libby Lingua, who perfected their craft at bars including UnderTow, lead the charge, with drink creations that include tasting notes to help their guests pick. For example, the Illusionist is a gin-based cocktail that is "Juicy, Smoky, Lightly Vegetal, Short," while the Nice Being Fancied is described as "Your Adult Coffee, No Barista Necessary, Mini Coup." Navigate the menu and the dark bar before letting your tastebuds do the rest.
Khla218 East Portland Street
Khla, which means tiger in Khmer, is an ode to co-owner Tyka Chheng's family and heritage. The flavors and ingredients often used in Southeast Asian food and drinks mean something to him, and his passion is clear in the beautifully made cocktails. For something on the sweeter side, try the purple ube Manila Vice or the Ragged Sailor, made with coffee and chicory-infused vodka and topped with a light green pandan cream. Customers can sit inside the very small bar located behind the also recently opened Lom Wong Thai restaurant or enjoy the larger patio space, strung with glowing lanterns and decorated with black-and-white murals that contrast with bright, floral tablecloths. Music and conversation hum throughout the space as reservations fill up each evening.
The Ostrich
10 North San Marcos Place #B1, Chandler
480-917-4903There are two ways in to The Ostrich, and both are hard to find. This downtown Chandler bar is set up like an old-school speakeasy, complete with a red lightbulb that lets you know you are in the right place. The outdoor entrance is located to the side of Crust Simply Italian on Commonwealth Avenue. Descend a staircase that looks like it should be just for employees, and enter the darkness. Alternately, find a door covered in kitchen utensils inside the pizzeria and enter that way. Once downstairs, notice sparkling chandeliers and plush velvet chairs that contrast with the hard, gray concrete shell of the space. A brightly lit bar draws you in, with bottles of spirits and glasses that sparkle. At The Ostrich, the menu is full of unusual ingredients such as absinthe, green Chartreuse, and banana liqueur. Pick a drink from the list, or order a Dealer's Choice and let the experienced bartenders create a cocktail just for you. On a recent visit, a customer asked for "something fun with vodka." A few minutes later, she received a champagne flute filled with a bright blue cocktail complete with a swirl of edible glitter.
The Rose Garden
101 North First Avenue
602-899-2988 Floral wallpaper, artwork in antique frames, flamingo pink-fringed light fixtures, and a life-size stuffed peacock set the tone at the Rose Garden, a new botanical-themed cocktail bar in downtown Phoenix. The drinks, which are just as beautiful as the space, come adorned with an array of creative garnishes such as flowers, sticky honey, and a flash of green pistachios. Some of the cocktails are light, bright, and summery, while others offer a deeper, darker finish. On a hot afternoon, cool down with the bright and refreshing Yellowjacket, made with tequila, peach, coconut, kiwi, lime, and rhubarb bitters. To end the night, indulge in a Wolfsbane, which includes bourbon and the chocolatey notes of mole. From the decor to the drinks, the Rose Garden is a secret worth sharing.
The White Rabbit
207 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
The White Rabbit is yet another speakeasy-style bar, this time complete with a required password. But don't let the gimmick deter you. The cocktails make everything better. And don't take things too seriously, as a little treasure hunt can be fun. Around the side of the historic Heritage Court building, look for a staircase topped with a red light. Hint: The doorman waiting at the bottom also gives the location away. Once inside, you'll enter a hallway with a secret door that leads to the bar. The atmosphere of the bustling downtown Gilbert nightlife district melts away, replaced by an air of elegance. Don your evening best, and grab a seat at the bar or along a double row of throne-like booths. Smoked-glass chandeliers sparkle overhead, and 1920s-style portraits adorn the walls. While QR code menus quickly bring customers back to 2022, the drink list itself is full of gems. Try the Lil Tricky for a bright, fruit-forward cocktail with passionfruit, guava, and more than a hint of smoke; or skip straight to dessert with the 1837, a creamy bourbon-based creation garnished with a cinnamon stick and dried banana slice.