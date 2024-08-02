 The best bites we tried at Phoenix restaurants in July | Phoenix New Times
The 6 best things we ate around Phoenix in July

Italian dishes and wacky wings wowed the Phoenix New Times food team in July.
August 2, 2024
Try a selection of the over 30 wing flavors at Ace of Wingz. Tirion Boan
Some people go on vacation to Italy in the summertime. But at Phoenix New Times, we had an Italian summer right here in the Valley. In July, some of the best things we ate included pizza, pasta, meatballs and other tomato-based delicacies. We did mix it up a little with some exceptional poke and unique chicken wings. Here are the six best dishes the New Times food team tried in July.

Strawberry Hot Wings at Ace of Wingz

8052 N. 19th Ave.
Ace of Wingz, a tiny takeout counter on 19th Avenue, got a lot of attention recently when TikTok star Keith Lee visited the restaurant. Lee tried a number of flavors, as did we on a recent visit. But our take was different than the self-proclaimed food reviewer. One of the restaurant's most unique flavors is the strawberry hot wings. These sticky, sweet morsels turned out to be one of the best things we ate this month. Rather than a jam or compote, the strawberry sauce is more similar to the bright red, translucent drizzle that comes with ice cream cones and sprinkles. But on the wings, it's kicked up with vinegar and spice that offset the sweet sauce and tender chicken to make for a wild but wonderful bite. If you're up for an adventure, these wings are for you.

click to enlarge
The fresh pasta at Chris Bianco's upscale Italian eatery Tratto does not disappoint.
Tirion Boan

Mezzelune at Tratto

1505 E. Van Buren St.
It's hard to go wrong with Tratto's homemade pasta, but one recent dish was a showstopper. The Mezzelune, half-moon-shaped folded ravioli, are stuffed with creamy ricotta, sprinkled with sweet corn kernels and confit Sungold tomatoes and bathed in a bright green pesto-like sauce. The creaminess of the pasta contrasts with the bright, sweet pops of corn and salty, buttery sauce. The combination worked so perfectly, we're still dreaming of the dish.

click to enlarge
Meatballs take a Moroccan spin at Far Away Wine and Provisions.
Tirion Boan

Moroccan Meatballs at Far Away Wine and Provisions

3031 E. Indian School Road #10
We've been longtime fans of the meatballs at Far Away Wine and Provisions. But a recent visit reminded us just how good this dish is. Named with a musical reference, as most of the menu's items are, the dish is called Keep Mo'Rocking in the Free World. The name plays on the Moroccan spices that perfume the rich tomato-based sauce. The slow-cooked meatballs are served five to an order in a tiny Dutch oven and are paired with a zingy and fresh tzatziki and crispy crostini. Whether you are stopping in for a glass of wine and a snack, or sharing a bottle and staying for dinner, the meatballs are a must.
click to enlarge Pizza from Vincent Van Dough.
Vincent Van Dough's Summer Pie Special celebrates seasonal zucchini.
Sara Crocker

Summer Pie Special from Vincent Van Dough

Location varies
In this pizza-loving town, it can be hard to be wowed by a pie, particularly one that is so deceptively simple. We came across the cheekily named Vincent Van Dough firing pizzas outside of Scottsdale's Rift Wine Bar + Taphouse, but the mobile pizzeria can be found at spots around the Valley. The pizzeria's summer special was a white pie with roasted garlic olive oil, mozzarella, zucchini, red onion and tendrils of basil, all atop a dough made using locally grown and milled grains. The Neapolitan-style pie had a tender chew with a slight char. The interplay between sweet zucchini and basil, zesty red onion and rich mozz is one that had us coming back for slice after slice.
click to enlarge Sushi Friend's spicy tuna poke.
Sushi Friend's spicy tuna poke is a crave-worthy option from this Sunnyslope restaurant.
Sara Crocker

Spicy Tuna Poke from Sushi Friend

8727 N. Central Ave.
Sushi Friend has been slicing fish to order for its sushi rolls and gorgeous platters of sashimi and nigiri since 2022. Tucked into a tiny Sunnyslope location on Central Avenue, the restaurant is also crafting crave-worthy poke bowls. The spicy tuna bowl arrived at our table dressed with razor-thin slivers of onion and furikake. The tender, chilled tuna had a nice, but not overwhelming, spice that was easily quelled with bites of warm rice, lightly vinegared cucumber salad and crab mix. You can pull up a seat at one of the restaurant's vibrant sunflower gold tables or take your meal to go, but no matter what, when placing your order at Sushi Friend, don't skip the poke.
click to enlarge Pan con tomate from Kid Sister.
Kid Sister, a new midtown wine bar, serves small plates that include a tapas-style pan con tomate.
Sara Crocker

Pan con Tomate at Kid Sister

4810 N. Seventh St.
As we rattled off our food order at the Uptown wine bar Kid Sister, we asked our server if we had missed anything that was a must-try. She pointed to the Pan con Tomate. Admittedly, we were planning to pass over the humble tapas dish of grated tomato garlic, olive oil and salt. But the intervention made us see how divine this dish can be. The base of this small plate is a thick toasted slab of Nice Buns Bakery sourdough. The tomato is well-salted, bringing its summery sweetness into focus, with a strong kick of garlic and a hint of smokiness. Kid Sister has recently debuted a new menu for the season, but luckily the Pan con Tomate remains. It's the perfect way to start your meal, alongside a chilled glass of wine or a white port with Big Marble Organics Tonic Water.
