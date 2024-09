The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in August

Al Pastor Wings at Hamburguesas y Cervezas

888 N. First Ave.

click to enlarge Pizzeria Virtu features fried pork chops two ways. The Parmigiana style is topped with luxurious Sunday sauce and two kinds of cheese. Sara Crocker Parmigiana-style Long Bone Pork Rib Chop at Pizzeria Virtu 6952 E. Main St., Scottsdale

click to enlarge The Lavender Fog, a clarified cocktail from Butler's Easy, is served in a teacup and topped with sweetened lavender foam. Sara Crocker Lavender Fog at Butler's Easy 8375 N. Seventh St.

click to enlarge The fresh pasta at Marcellino Ristorante has a super-satisfying chew. Tirion Boan Paccatelli at Marcellino Ristorante

7114 E. Stetson Drive, Scottsdale

click to enlarge At Fate Brewing Co., a strawberry milkshake looks a little different. Tirion Boan Strawberry Milkshake Wheat at Fate Brewing Co.

Multiple locations

Here on the Phoenix New Times food team, two drinks and three bites tantalized our tastebuds in August. Tipples scented with lavender and strawberries stood out alongside a few hearty Italian classics and some unusual chicken wings. Here are the five best bites and sips we tried at Phoenix restaurants and bars in August.The rich flavors of al pastor are usually applied to pork. But at downtown Phoenix restaurant Hamburguesas y Cervezas , chicken wings get a spin through the bright red marinade traditionally made with achiote paste. The wings are baked and then grilled, for a tender yet slightly-chared bite. More similar to smoked wings than any that pass through a frier, don't expect a crispy crunch or any spice, but instead tender meat with a unique flavor that contrasts perfectly with homemade tomatillo ranch. Served in orders of six or 12, we say go for the dozen.Fried pork chops are having a moment, and we're loving every crispy, juicy minute. At Gio Osso's Pizzeria Virtu , Niman Ranch pork is being featured in showstopping fashion. The massive chops are breaded and fried, available Milanese or Parmigiana-style. The latter gets a ladle of the restaurant's luxurious Sunday sauce and a generous portion of caciocavallo and parmigiano reggiano cheese, melted til golden and bubbly, served with lemon wedges to add a hint of brightness. The chop is a thick cut that stays tender and moist, making it the perfect canvas for the layers of flavor and texture that are stacked atop it. This chop is a fun, comforting take on the massive meat platters we've come to expect when dining out. Butler's Easy is mixing some seriously fun and complex cocktails. It's why the North Phoenix neighborhood bar is among our Top 100 . One sipper that really got our attention is the clarified cocktail Lavender Fog. Clarified drinks continue to trend with constantly iterable translucent tipples. At Butler's Easy, the drink is comprised of lavender-infused gin and brandy, Earl Grey tea, honey and lemon juice. The drink is clarified by a vanilla bean-milk wash. The cocktail is poured into a tea cup and topped with a sweetened lavender foam. If it's not clear, this drink is very lavender-forward, and while botanicals can quickly devolve into a soapy or medicinal flavor, the additions of tart lemon and creamy vanilla bean help balance its potency for a refreshing, eye-catching sip. Marcellino Ristorante has been slinging classic Italian food in Scottsdale for more than 20 years, and their pasta plays a large part in why. Fresh pasta is described on the menu as "toothsome," an unusual phrase that makes sense once your order hits the table. These thick noodles aren't quite the usual al dente, but have a chewy, super-satisfying texture that will leave you craving more. We're fans of the Paccatelli, which pairs short, sliced noodles with a rich ragu of tomato, ground sausage and herbs. The hearty dish pairs perfectly with Marcellino's Italian wines, many of which come from the chef's home region of Campania.Strawberries and cream may not be flavors commonly found in beer, and "milkshake" may be a term typically paired with IPAs, but Fate Brewing Co. proves both of these norms ought to change. The local brewery, which has locations in Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale, uses over a pound of fresh strawberry puree per gallon of its Strawberry Milkshake American Wheat, along with vanilla and lactose. The result is a subtly sweet strawberry treat that works as both a refreshing beverage and a dessert. The beer's menu description promises to "make you feel like a kid again," but at 6.4% ABV, this sweet sip is all grown up.