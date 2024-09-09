The 5 best bites and sips we tasted around Phoenix in August

Al Pastor Wings at Hamburguesas y Cervezas
888 N. First Ave.The rich flavors of al pastor are usually applied to pork. But at downtown Phoenix restaurant Hamburguesas y Cervezas, chicken wings get a spin through the bright red marinade traditionally made with achiote paste. The wings are baked and then grilled, for a tender yet slightly-chared bite. More similar to smoked wings than any that pass through a frier, don't expect a crispy crunch or any spice, but instead tender meat with a unique flavor that contrasts perfectly with homemade tomatillo ranch. Served in orders of six or 12, we say go for the dozen.
Parmigiana-style Long Bone Pork Rib Chop at Pizzeria Virtu
6952 E. Main St., ScottsdaleFried pork chops are having a moment, and we're loving every crispy, juicy minute. At Gio Osso's Pizzeria Virtu, Niman Ranch pork is being featured in showstopping fashion. The massive chops are breaded and fried, available Milanese or Parmigiana-style. The latter gets a ladle of the restaurant's luxurious Sunday sauce and a generous portion of caciocavallo and parmigiano reggiano cheese, melted til golden and bubbly, served with lemon wedges to add a hint of brightness. The chop is a thick cut that stays tender and moist, making it the perfect canvas for the layers of flavor and texture that are stacked atop it. This chop is a fun, comforting take on the massive meat platters we've come to expect when dining out.
Lavender Fog at Butler's Easy
8375 N. Seventh St.Butler's Easy is mixing some seriously fun and complex cocktails. It's why the North Phoenix neighborhood bar is among our Top 100. One sipper that really got our attention is the clarified cocktail Lavender Fog. Clarified drinks continue to trend with constantly iterable translucent tipples. At Butler's Easy, the drink is comprised of lavender-infused gin and brandy, Earl Grey tea, honey and lemon juice. The drink is clarified by a vanilla bean-milk wash. The cocktail is poured into a tea cup and topped with a sweetened lavender foam. If it's not clear, this drink is very lavender-forward, and while botanicals can quickly devolve into a soapy or medicinal flavor, the additions of tart lemon and creamy vanilla bean help balance its potency for a refreshing, eye-catching sip.