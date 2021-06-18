Our Favorite Summer Cocktails in Phoenix Right Now

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

We did the work so you don’t have to: Finding the best, most chill-inducing cocktails in town, just in time to cure you of the wow-it’s-hot-outside blues. Don’t say you weren’t warned: These mixes can be enjoyed in colder months, too.

The Prickly Pear Martinez at Match Market and Bar

Located inside Found:Re Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

602-875-8000

foundrehotels.com

Please don’t ask for an explanation, but somehow this cocktail’s combination of gin, maraschino liquor, sweet vermouth, and a garnish of prickly pear screams “Summer!” to us. Especially when we pour two or three cold ones down just before browsing Match’s swell selection of culinary provisions.

EXPAND The English Garden at Hanny’s. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The English Garden at Hanny’s

40 North First Street

602-252-2285

hannys.net

Is there anything colder than an English garden? In July, this tangy combo of Hendrick’s gin and St. Germain elderflower liqueur, muddled with hunks and slices of cucumber, lets us forget we’re living at what feels like the corner of Sahara and Equator. Two of these and we’re thinking about wearing a parka.

The Strawberry Mint-Mosa at The Counter

7127 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

480-757-3992

thecounter.com

The rest of the year, we think of this snazzy diner as a great place to grab a burger. Once school is out and the triple-digit thing starts happening, we head here for spiked shakes. You read that right. There’s one called Orange Creamsicle made with orange-flavored vodka, and another that’s essentially root beer and hooch. But what we crave is this groovy mix of mint muddled with strawberries and run through a blender. Does it count as an adult beverage if it tastes like something Grandma used to make?

EXPAND The Split Personality at Little Rituals. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Split Personality at Little Rituals

132 South Central Avenue

602-603-2050

littleritualsbar.com

For drinkers of a certain age, rosé gets a bad name, maybe because it’s still recovering from its 1970s association with the wine spritzer. But the barkeeps at Little Rituals are doing what they can to reclaim the identity of dry pink wines with this combination of Domaine Tariquet Blanche, a French rosé, Armagnac brandy, and — among other things — a splash of tart lemon acid, causing us to curtsy in their direction and immediately order another.

The Thruxton at Sidecar Social Club

3243 North Third Street

602-842-7181

Sidecar Facebook

You can close your eyes and imagine you’re lying still on balmy-breezed sands somewhere tropical, or you can head to midtown Phoenix for this peachy, beachy drink. Pineapple-infused vodka, lemon juice, and sparkling Moscato are neatly sweetened with simple syrup and, well, we can feel our shoulders burning a little, who hid the Bain de Soleil?

The Frosé at 1227 Taproom

1227 East Northern Avenue

602-449-7879

1227 Taproom Facebook

You can get a lot of things at a strip mall in midtown Phoenix, and at the one where this recently rebranded bar resides, you can get that most important summertime thing of all: a frosé. Why isn’t all rosé served blended and frozen, is what we want to know.

Pale Ale on the Rocks at Four Peaks Brewery

1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe

480-303-9967

fourpeaks.com

There are probably a lot of reasons to return to this venerable brewpub, but we go back again and again because they never laugh at us when we order a Peach Ale on the rocks. In fact, the last time we were there, our server brought us an extra glass of ice to keep our ale cold. No, really.

The Mojito at Ernie’s Inn Sports Bar

10443 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

480-948-4422

erniesinn.com

In the summertime, we want to watch people running around chasing after balls, so that we don’t have to. It’s too hot out to exercise — but not to saddle a stool at Ernie’s bar and watch the game on one of their giant TVs, or to glug three or four of their traditional Cuban highballs. Rum, sugar, lime, and spearmint, plus a little Diamondbacks — is there anything better?

Hibiki malt whiskey on the rocks at Giligin’s Bar

4251 North Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale

480-874-2264

giliginsbar.com

If we’re happy to drive to north Scottsdale for a shot of Japanese whiskey, it’s not just because this kitschy hideaway is so fun to visit. It’s because, frankly, pretty much nobody else in the Valley stocks Hibiki. It’s one of 320 different whiskeys from five different countries that this beach-themed summer place keeps on hand, along with the usual ales and gins and what-have-yous.

EXPAND The Mafioso at Century Grand’s Platform 18. Jacob Tyler Dunn

The Mafioso at Century Grand’s Platform 18

3626 East Indian School Road

602-739-1388

centurygrandphx.com

We’re supposed to be documenting summertime drinks here, but please know that it is our intention to imbibe this concoction of strawberry-infused belvedere rye, heirloom crème de flora, strawberry, coriander-hop tincture, lemon juice, and grapefruit soda year-round. Just try to stop us. See you next summer (except you’ll be really blurry).