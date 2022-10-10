These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival

This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a bronze. Here's a look at which local breweries were named America's best.
Gold: Cafe Oro
Oro Brewing Co.
210 West Main Street, Mesa
480-398-8247Downtown Mesa brewery Oro Brewing Co. won gold this year in the Coffee Beer category for its Cafe Oro brew. The beer starts with another of the local brewery's creations, the Inside the Park Blonde Ale, which is then infused with cold-brewed coffee from Village Coffee in Scottsdale. According to the brewery's website, the beer started as a seasonal, but customers loved it so much it became a permanent menu item.
Gold: Festbier
Wren House Brewing Co.
2125 North 24th Street
602-244-9184Phoenix-favorite Wren House Brewing Co. won gold for a seasonal beer this year, taking home the medal for its Festbier in the Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest category. Earlier this fall, the small brewery located inside a bungalow on 24th Street, held an Oktoberfest celebration, selling commemorative mugs and inviting customers to try seasonal offerings including the Festbier and Marzen. Now, thanks to the GABF, the Oktoberfest favorite has a little more to celebrate.
Bronze: Taildragger Clan-Destine
Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.
15651 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear
623-249-5520West Valley brewery Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. brought home another medal with its multi-award-winning brew Taildragger Clan-Destine in the Scottish-Style Ale category. Taildragger Clan-Destine is no stranger to the awards, as it won gold three years in a row, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2020, the brew won bronze, and it's now back on the winner's podium with a 2022 bronze medal.