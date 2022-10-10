Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

These 3 Arizona Breweries Won Medals at The Great American Beer Festival

October 10, 2022 9:13AM

The team from Wren House Brewing Co. accepts their award at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
The team from Wren House Brewing Co. accepts their award at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Photo © Brewers Association
The Great American Beer Festival, a multi-day event held annually in Denver, Colorado, has crowned its winners for 2022. Thousands of breweries from all over the country entered their brews in categories ranging from lagers to stouts.

This year, three Arizona breweries brought home medals, including two golds and a bronze. Here's a look at which local breweries were named America's best.

click to enlarge
Oro Brewing Co. took home a gold medal for its Cafe Oro beer.
Chris Malloy

Gold: Cafe Oro

Oro Brewing Co.
210 West Main Street, Mesa
480-398-8247
Downtown Mesa brewery Oro Brewing Co. won gold this year in the Coffee Beer category for its Cafe Oro brew. The beer starts with another of the local brewery's creations, the Inside the Park Blonde Ale, which is then infused with cold-brewed coffee from Village Coffee in Scottsdale. According to the brewery's website, the beer started as a seasonal, but customers loved it so much it became a permanent menu item.

click to enlarge
Wren House Brewing Co. won gold for its Festbier.
Lauren Cusimano

Gold: Festbier

Wren House Brewing Co.
2125 North 24th Street
602-244-9184
Phoenix-favorite Wren House Brewing Co. won gold for a seasonal beer this year, taking home the medal for its Festbier in the Dortmunder or German-Style Oktoberfest category. Earlier this fall, the small brewery located inside a bungalow on 24th Street, held an Oktoberfest celebration, selling commemorative mugs and inviting customers to try seasonal offerings including the Festbier and Marzen. Now, thanks to the GABF, the Oktoberfest favorite has a little more to celebrate.

click to enlarge
Taildragger Clan-Destine added yet another medal to its collection.
Lauren Cusimano

Bronze: Taildragger Clan-Destine

Saddle Mountain Brewing Co.
15651 West Roosevelt Street, Goodyear
623-249-5520
West Valley brewery Saddle Mountain Brewing Co. brought home another medal with its multi-award-winning brew Taildragger Clan-Destine in the Scottish-Style Ale category. Taildragger Clan-Destine is no stranger to the awards, as it won gold three years in a row, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2020, the brew won bronze, and it's now back on the winner's podium with a 2022 bronze medal. 
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tirion Morris is the Food Editor at Phoenix New Times. Find her digging into all of the best restaurants and dishes in the Valley, from new spots to hidden gems. Food tip? Get in touch at [email protected]
Contact: Tirion Morris

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 10.6.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation