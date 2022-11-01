These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community.
This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room for the owners' new concept, and a restaurant formerly open to the public has turned into a private event space.
Here are six metro Phoenix restaurants that are now closed.
click to enlarge
A pair of tostadas with green chile pork from Tucked Away Craft Kitchen & Bar.
Chris Malloy
Tucked Away Craft Kitchen & Bar
Tucked Away Craft Kitchen & Bar, owned by the same team as Tipsy Cactus Taproom & Bottle Shop, is no longer serving the public as a traditional restaurant. The Mesa location now functions as a catering kitchen and private event space that occasionally hosts pop-up dinners. But don't expect to roll up for a bite to eat on any given day, the restaurant aspect of this business has closed.
Lulu's Taco Shop
Lulu's Taco Shop, a small restaurant in Gilbert, is currently closed. A fire that broke out at a neighboring business caused "major smoke damage" to the restaurant according to a closing announcement posted on Lulu's Facebook
page. The owners are working to repair the shop, and hope to reopen, although a date has not yet been scheduled.
Loco Amigos
Loco Amigos celebrated its grand opening in Chandler on May 2. The restaurant served a mixed menu of street tacos and island tacos, which came with sweet chile, pineapple salsa, and "island sauce" along with burritos and Loaded Locos, piles of tortilla chips, tater tots, or fries topped with meat, beans, cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Now, the short-lived spot has closed and a new restaurant has already moved in. The space, located on Price and Willis Roads is now home to Jefe's Cantina.
Sushi Yuki
Sushi Yuki, a staple in Peoria for Japanese and other assorted Asian dishes, bento boxes, and udon noodles, has now closed. In a departing message posted to Facebook
, the owners of the family business announced the restaurant's closure along with their retirement. A new sushi restaurant called Hooked on Sushi has now opened in the same spot.
Onyx Sweet Shop
Onyx Sweet Shop opened in early 2020 to serve sweets and drinks to downtown Phoenix. Specialties included lemon bars, whoopie pies, cupcakes, and pies. In late October, owners posted to the sweet shop's Facebook
page announcing their closure. The bakery is closed, but the post hinted at a new project in the works for the same space on Roosevelt Row.
click to enlarge
The Bread and Honey House is now closed on Van Buren Street.
Jackie Mercandetti Photo
Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House, a small breakfast and brunch staple on Van Buren Street, has closed after the owners opened another location on 48th Street and Indian School Road. Now, the Arcadia area spot remains, continuing to serve the famous chilaquiles and breakfast bowls. The original location is now home to the owners' newest project, a taco shop called Paco's Tacos.