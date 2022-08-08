Puppies and Pints: This Phoenix Brewery is Raising Money For Animals Through Beer

But now, one local brewery is taking the connection to the next level, raising money for pets who might not have an owner to take them on trips.
Walter Station Brewery, a restaurant and bar located inside an old firehouse on Washinton Street near downtown Phoenix, has brewed a special beer to raise money for the Arizona Animal Welfare League.
The AAWL is Arizona's largest and oldest no-kill animal shelter, and it often takes in dogs and cats from other shelters where they may otherwise be put down. On average, the AAWL houses 140 cats and 190 dogs along with placing foster pets with roughly 90 families, according to its website.
Starting on August 20, the Ale Wagger will be served on tap and in specialty cans. The beer will raise funds for AAWL programs including vaccinations and microchips, fostering, volunteering, and vet services. For every six pack and individual draft beer sold, the brewery plans to donate $1 to the AAWL.
Walter Station Brewery
4056 East Washington Street
602-368-8402
walterstation.beer