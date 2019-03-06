What Phoenix Restaurants Are Doing About St. Patrick's Day

While there must be nothing like celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the banks of the River Liffey, the Valley tries to offer a close second. For those counting down to green beer and a traditional Celtic-food feast, there are plenty of Irish pubs and restaurants in the Phoenix area that can accommodate.

However, on March 17, there are plenty of places do something a little special. Here are 15 places to eat, drink, and let out your inner or actual Irish heritage this St. Patrick's Day in the Valley.





Padre Murphy's

4338 West Bell Road, Glendale

The oldest Irish pub in the Valley is hosting its 26th annual St. Patrick's Day Under the Big Top celebration. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, the restaurant will feature traditional corned beef and cabbage sandwiches, wings, and beer steam bratwurst. Drinks like Guinness, Kilt Lifter, Irish Bombers, Carolans Irish Cream, and green teas range from $7 to $9. The event will have plenty of pomp and circumstance with bands, bagpipes, Irish dancers, and yes, even leprechauns.

Kelly's at Southbridge

7117 East Sixth Avenue, Scottsdale

Get the St. Patty's weekend started in Old Town Scottsdale. Kelly's at Southbridge begins its celebration on Saturday, March 16, with no cover charge (and VIP treatment if you make reservations in advance). The celebration continues on Sunday, March 17. Grab some green beer for $5 to wash down corned-beef sliders, fish and chips, and an Irish dog.

All Wildflower locations will serve a Reuben sandwich on traditional soda bread. Courtesy of Wildflower

Wildflower

Multiple Locations

St. Patrick Day starts early at Wildflower. From Wednesday, March 13, to Sunday, March 17, the Reuben sandwich, complete with traditional soda bread, corned beef brisket, caramelized onion sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese will be offered at all locations for $9.99.

The Vig

Multiple Locations

Drinking might be all you want to do to welcome St. Patrick's Day. So on Sunday, March 17, all Vig locations are offering $4 Guinness cans and $5 Jameson whiskey cocktails to commemorate the holiday. Drinks specials start at 10 a.m. and continue until close (that time is dependent on the location). Sounds like a lucky deal.

EXPAND Plus, there's beer. Courtesy of Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery

Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery

4321 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Prepare yourselves, Reuben lovers. The Brewers Reuben will be available all day for $10 ($5 off the regular price). It's naturally brined beef brisket with Domaine DuPage, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye — all made in house. Oh, and there's beer, too.

Phoenix Ale Brewery Central Kitchen

5813 North Seventh Street

Get your "hoppy hour" fix with Central Kitchen's Mint Porter firkin. This drink is specially crafted for St. Patrick's Day and is for the taking after 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, for $6. A corned-beef slider on a house-made roll will be available for $5 beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 15, through the big day.

EXPAND Guinness on the patio? Chris Malloy

Paz Cantina

330 East Roosevelt Street

There is an incentive to wear your finest green at Paz Cantina on SPD. Those who do will receive 10 percent off food and drink. Enjoy your green beer outdoors while snacking on $3 corned beef tacos. And for one day, this taqueria is embracing its best Irish identity with Guinness and Irish coffee. Call 602-281-2930 to make reservations.

Match Restaurant and Lounge

1100 North Central Avenue

All day Sunday, March 17, Match Restaurant and Lounge will enjoy the taste of the Emerald Isle with Irish fare. Choose from a home-style corned beef and cabbage dinner for $18, Irish stew with a touch of Guinness for $15, or Irish potato bites with chives, cheddar cheese, and sour cream for $10. Reservations can be made at 602-875-8080.

EXPAND Enjoy a Guinness and the scenery at Rico's American Grill. Courtesy of Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Rico's American Grill

7677 North 16th Street

For ambiance and Irish fare, Rico's American Grill at Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort will offer a special menu featuring shepherd's pie with soda bread and beer-braised brats with Guinness spicy mustard. And from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, entrees are available for $14.

Bar Louie

2000 Rio Salado Parkway #1220, Tempe

Expect drink specials and unexpected good green surprises on Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, while celebrating at Bar Louie in Tempe Marketplace. Enjoy $5 green beers and $6 Jameson whiskeys. Just make certain you've got your ride home figured out before reveling in St. Patrick's Day shenanigans.

Your naturally green cocktail awaits. Courtesy of Spinelli's Pizza

Spinelli's Pizza

420 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

For $12, chow down a loaded baked potato slice while downing a green Pabst draft beer and a shot of Jameson on Sunday, March 17. If you still need to get your drink on, choose from $10 "shamrocked" drinks, Tullamore Dew whiskey, and Midori liqueur. Also, if you are craving CBD-infused cocktails, Spinelli's is the place to go.

NPX: A Neighborhood Joint

4717 East Bell Road

Fans of St. Patrick's Day in north Phoenix, this neighborhood joint beckons. Specials are happening during St. Patrick's Day weekend, including $5 Jameson and $5 Guinness. There will also be $10 house-cured corned beef and cabbage dinners, and $8 house-made corned beef and cabbage egg rolls.

EXPAND Donate to a charitable cause and sample Irish fare. Courtesy of Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Multiple Locations

For St. Patrick's Day, Thirsty Lion Gastropub is creating a special menu to commemorate the holiday. Till Sunday, March 17, purchase an Irish mule, Irish whiskey, or an Irish Old Fashioned, and $2 from each of these cocktails will be donated to St. Baldrick's. It is hard to pass up having fun and supporting a charitable cause at the same time.

Trapp Haus BBQ

511 East Roosevelt Street

St. Patrick’s Day specials are waiting at Trapp Haus BBQ on the big day. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, catch $15 smoked barbecue stout short rib served over cheesy grits, $10 homemade Reuben with fries, and $3 corned beef and cabbage sliders. And to drink? There're $5 Helio Basin MOO Point Chocolate Stouts.

EXPAND Arizona Irish coffee, anyone? Courtesy of Provisions Coffee Bar

Provisions Coffee Bar

Multiple Locations

Sometimes you just need a pick-me-up in both directions. That's why on Sunday, March 17, Provisions Coffee Bar will feature an Arizona take on an Irish coffee — and it's made with all Arizona ingredients. Sip on the mix of Del Bac Whiskey from Tucson’s Hamilton Distillers and Valley Honey Co.'s mesquite honey. It's $12 on St. Patrick's Day, and will remain on special for the rest of March.