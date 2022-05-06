Support Us

Beer

Cheer on The Phoenix Suns with These Festive Foods and Drinks

May 6, 2022 7:15AM

La Purisima Bakery created orange and purple conchas to celebrate the Suns playoffs run.
La Purisima Bakery created orange and purple conchas to celebrate the Suns playoffs run. La Purisima
Devin Booker supposedly loves Applebee's. But if you are looking to spread a little local love while cheering on the Phoenix Suns this year, Valley restaurants and breweries have got you covered.

Last year, when the Suns made it to the finals for the first time since 1993, the Valley erupted with support for the hometown team. Purple and orange became the unofficial colors of food in metro Phoenix, being displayed on donuts, cupcakes, and even arepas.

Now, as the Phoenix Suns make it further in the NBA playoffs, Valley restaurants, breweries, and bakeries are jumping on board to show support for the team once again. Some true fans are recreating these colorful bites in hopes that the team will take it all the way to the top.

Here are some food and drink options around the Valley to show your support for the Phoenix Suns.

click to enlarge For the Suns playoffs, Wren House Brewing Co. created special purple and orange cans of their Spellbinder IPA. - WREN HOUSE BREWING CO.
For the Suns playoffs, Wren House Brewing Co. created special purple and orange cans of their Spellbinder IPA.
Wren House Brewing Co.

Wren House Brewing Co.

2125 North 24th Street
602-244-9184
www.wrenhousebrewing.com
Local favorite brewery Wren House cleverly renamed their popular Valley Beer to Rally Beer two years running in support of the call to Rally the Valley. But this year, they are taking it a step further. The brewery's award-winning IPA Spellbinder is now sporting a custom orange and purple label for a limited time. The special edition cans are available at the brewery located on 24th Street.

click to enlarge La Purisima Bakery created a character that's printed on stickers and tote bags to cheer on the team. - LA PURISIMA BAKERY
La Purisima Bakery created a character that's printed on stickers and tote bags to cheer on the team.
La Purisima Bakery

La Purisima

2318 East Indian School Road and 4533 West Glendale Avenue, Glendale
602-957-2771 and 623-842-1400
purisimabakery.com
It's safe to say the owners of La Purisima bakery are Suns fans. This year, they are bringing back last year's colorful purple and orange conchas. And not only are the sweet breads festive, but they also inspired a new character, a little concha with a purple and orange smiling face saying "Vamos Suns" that the bakery has printed on t-shirts, stickers, and tote bags. So fans can show their support for the team while also shopping local for conchas and merch.

Señor Muertos Mexican Pizza

2316 West Bethany Home Road Suite 115
602-282-1519
www.muertospizza.com
If you can't pick between tacos and pizza to watch the game, this uptown pizza joint offers the perfect combo. Señor Muertos offers a mashup of traditional Mexican flavors on top of cheesy pizza and for the Suns' playoffs run, they have created a new pie. Called the Los Sols, this pizza is topped with tomato sauce, Mexican cheeses, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, cilantro, and ranchero sauce. A large will set you back $25 and it's only available during the playoffs.

Phoenix Beer Co.

3002 East Washington Street and 8300 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
602-275-5049 and480-571-8645
www.phxbeerco.com
Phoenix Beer Co., a brewery with locations near downtown Phoenix and in north Scottsdale, has released a new brew to cheer on the Suns. The Shazaaam West Coast IPA comes decked out in crowlers (a cross between a can and a growler) decorated with the downtown Phoenix skyline in front of an orange and purple sunset. The festive beer is available at both Phoenix Beer Co. locations.

click to enlarge Rally the Valley doughnuts from Chin Up Donuts in Scottsdale. - CHIN UP DONUTS
Rally the Valley doughnuts from Chin Up Donuts in Scottsdale.
Chin Up Donuts

Chin Up Donuts

7325 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Suite 103, Scottsdale
480-912-1240
www.chinupdonuts.com
Chin Up Donuts' cheerful treats brighten up any day of the week. But when the Suns are playing, they've got something special in store. A selection of doughnuts cut into letters that spell Ralley the Valley are available for preorder online. Each letter gets a different decoration, with some purple frosting, some orange, some tie-dye, and some coated in sprinkles — each one sure to please regardless of the game's outcome.


