Cheer on The Phoenix Suns with These Festive Foods and Drinks

Last year, when the Suns made it to the finals for the first time since 1993, the Valley erupted with support for the hometown team. Purple and orange became the unofficial colors of food in metro Phoenix, being displayed on donuts, cupcakes, and even arepas.
Now, as the Phoenix Suns make it further in the NBA playoffs, Valley restaurants, breweries, and bakeries are jumping on board to show support for the team once again. Some true fans are recreating these colorful bites in hopes that the team will take it all the way to the top.
Here are some food and drink options around the Valley to show your support for the Phoenix Suns.
Wren House cleverly renamed their popular Valley Beer to Rally Beer two years running in support of the call to Rally the Valley. But this year, they are taking it a step further. The brewery's award-winning IPA Spellbinder is now sporting a custom orange and purple label for a limited time. The special edition cans are available at the brewery located on 24th Street.
602-957-2771 and 623-842-1400
purisimabakery.com
It's safe to say the owners of La Purisima bakery are Suns fans. This year, they are bringing back last year's colorful purple and orange conchas. And not only are the sweet breads festive, but they also inspired a new character, a little concha with a purple and orange smiling face saying "Vamos Suns" that the bakery has printed on t-shirts, stickers, and tote bags. So fans can show their support for the team while also shopping local for conchas and merch.
Señor Muertos Mexican Pizza
2316 West Bethany Home Road Suite 115
602-282-1519
www.muertospizza.com
If you can't pick between tacos and pizza to watch the game, this uptown pizza joint offers the perfect combo. Señor Muertos offers a mashup of traditional Mexican flavors on top of cheesy pizza and for the Suns' playoffs run, they have created a new pie. Called the Los Sols, this pizza is topped with tomato sauce, Mexican cheeses, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, cilantro, and ranchero sauce. A large will set you back $25 and it's only available during the playoffs.
Phoenix Beer Co.
3002 East Washington Street and 8300 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale
602-275-5049 and480-571-8645
www.phxbeerco.com
Phoenix Beer Co., a brewery with locations near downtown Phoenix and in north Scottsdale, has released a new brew to cheer on the Suns. The Shazaaam West Coast IPA comes decked out in crowlers (a cross between a can and a growler) decorated with the downtown Phoenix skyline in front of an orange and purple sunset. The festive beer is available at both Phoenix Beer Co. locations.
Chin Up Donuts
7325 E Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Suite 103, Scottsdale
480-912-1240
www.chinupdonuts.com