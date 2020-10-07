 
Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Restaurant News |

Your Purse or Body Oil Doesn’t Go There: The September 2020 Restaurant D-List

Lauren Cusimano | October 7, 2020 | 6:00am
Proper hand-washing is still important.EXPAND
Proper hand-washing is still important.
Curology/Unsplash
Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Subway

2160 East Baseline Road, #146


“Observed employee wash hands less than 10 seconds upon arriving in the establishment.”

“Observed employee handle the cash register after a making a sandwich for a customer and returned to put on a new pair of gloves without washing hands upon entering the establishment.”

“Observed a rack of bread loaves and cookies directly in front of the handwashing sink across from the walk-in refrigerator unit.”

Nandini

1845 East Broadway Lane, #101, Tempe


“Employee drinks stored on upper shelf above clean dishware and equipment available for use. Employee glasses and purse stored above chest freezer. Manager removed items to proper storage.”

“Bottle of Body Oil stored on shelf above chest freezer. Manager removed item to proper storage.”

 
Lauren Cusimano is Phoenix New Times' food and drink editor. She is a journalist and food waste writer based in Tempe. Joys include eating wings, riding bikes, knowing everyone at the bar, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

