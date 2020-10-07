Your Purse or Body Oil Doesn’t Go There: The September 2020 Restaurant D-List

Every week, the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department grades restaurants after completing routine health inspections. A D grade means the establishment has committed three or more "priority item" violations (which can directly contribute to increasing the risk of foodborne illness or injury, according to the MCESD) or four or more "priority foundation item" violations (which are indirect). At the beginning of each month, Phoenix New Times rounds up the restaurants that received a D grade the previous month and excerpts hand-picked observations from the weekly reports, listed below.

Subway 2160 East Baseline Road, #146



“Observed employee wash hands less than 10 seconds upon arriving in the establishment.”

“Observed employee handle the cash register after a making a sandwich for a customer and returned to put on a new pair of gloves without washing hands upon entering the establishment.”

“Observed a rack of bread loaves and cookies directly in front of the handwashing sink across from the walk-in refrigerator unit.”

Nandini 1845 East Broadway Lane, #101, Tempe



“Employee drinks stored on upper shelf above clean dishware and equipment available for use. Employee glasses and purse stored above chest freezer. Manager removed items to proper storage.”

“Bottle of Body Oil stored on shelf above chest freezer. Manager removed item to proper storage.”