Future lawyers, no cost: Rafi Law Group backs ASU summer institute

The following is sponsored content by Rafi Law Group.

To many high school students, the job of an attorney can feel like a career path they will never be able to follow. The cost of law school alone is enough to close the door before a young person can picture themselves walking through it. But this summer, Rafi Law Group committed to holding that door open.

The firm sponsored Arizona State University’s Future Lawyers Institute, funding full scholarships — valued at $469 each — so that all students who were accepted into this summer’s program could attend completely free of charge.

Hosted by ASU’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, the Future Lawyers Institute introduces high school students from underrepresented communities to the legal system and to the various paths that can lead to a career in law. Over five days at the university’s West Valley campus, the rising sophomores, juniors and seniors worked through foundational legal concepts, argued mock trials, sharpened their public speaking skills and talked candidly about mental health in the legal profession.

Recognizing that cost keeps many students out of enrichment programs like this one, Rafi Law Group removed it entirely.

Brandon Rafi speaking to students at ASU’s Future Lawyers Institute. Rafi Law Group

However, the firm’s involvement didn’t end with a generous check. Founder and CEO Brandon B. Rafi and several of Team Rafi’s attorneys spent time with students throughout the weeklong program, talking through their own journeys, fielding questions about law school and offering a candid look at the day-to-day practice of law.

“Access to the legal profession starts long before law school,” notes Rafi. “Programs like this help students see that a career in law is possible for them. It’s not just about opening doors. It’s about helping young people recognize that they belong in the room.”

Seeing themselves as belonging is key. The legal field still struggles with diversity and representation. Programs that reach students early and pair them with mentors and role models are instrumental in opening doors and closing achievement gaps.

For Rafi Law Group, the scholarships follow a familiar pattern: investing in people rather than simply making a donation. By removing the financial barriers and introducing students to working attorneys, Team Rafi has committed to creating an experience for young people who may one day be the attorneys, judges and community leaders making the right decisions for Arizona.