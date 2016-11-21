13 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, November 21 to 27

Get crafty with the Chica herself. Courtesy of Kathy Cano-Murillo

Need plans? The New Times' calendar is chock-full of them. But here's where you'll find the cream of the crop: our top picks for being out and about in the Valley from November 21 through 27.

La Crafty Noche

As a spiritual protector or just a festive decoration, why not add a diminutive guardian angel to your life? La Crafty Noche, with the Crafty Chica (a.k.a. Kathy Cano-Murillo), is a workshop where you will paint a small ceramic angel using acrylic paints or glazes.

Attendees will also make a set of angel paper dolls, and all creations are theirs to keep. Get crafty and creative from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road. Admission is $50 and includes all supplies and a special gift. Call 602-274-0067 or visit changinghands.com to register. Amy Young

EXPAND Geek out at the symphony. Jordan August

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses – Master Quest

Think about The Legend of Zelda. Were you the kind of dweeb who loved the score as much as the game? Or, did you just play it so much the music was always stuck in your head?

Either way, there’s an event for you.

The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses – Master Quest features the theme music from the Nintendo game performed by a live orchestra and backdropped by a huge screen showing some of the most memorable moments of the game.

Experience Symphony of the Goddesses from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Monday, November 21, at Symphony Hall, 75 North Second Street. Tickets range from $35 to $95. Call 602-262-6225 or visit zelda-symphony.com for more details. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Because Tapestry is a classic. Joan Marcus

Beautiful

Long before reality television shows gave voice to aspiring superstars, singer and songwriter Carole King was making her mark with songs like “You’ve Got a Friend” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Her rise to fame amid personal turmoil is chronicled in the Broadway musical Beautiful. That soundtrack won the 2015 Grammy for best musical theater album more than four decades after King’s 1971 album Tapestry became the soundtrack for a generation wrestling with social upheaval through war and the civil rights movement.

See the touring production of Beautiful at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue in Tempe, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. Tickets are available through the ASU Gammage box office. The musical continues through Sunday, November 27. Visit asugammage.com. Lynn Trimble

Brighten up at the zoo. Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

ZooLights

For the Grinches among us, looking on the bright side can prove tough. But it’s virtually impossible to avoid at ZooLights, the holiday display that brightens up the Phoenix Zoo, 455 North Galvin Parkway, starting Wednesday, November 23. That’s right: Before sitting down for the most dreaded family meal of the year, you can experience a little shine with millions of lights and a three-story holiday tree. Happy Thanksgiving Eve, indeed. Hours are 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., and the lights remain up through Sunday, January 8. Tickets are $19.95, with discounts available. Find details at phoenixzoo.org. Becky Bartkowski

EXPAND Hannibal Buress is scheduled to perform on Wednesday, December 23, at Stand Up Live. Courtesy of Comedy Central

Hannibal Buress

Chances are, you like comedian Hannibal Buress more than comedian Bill Cosby does. Buress took some hard (but deserved) shots at Cosby during a tour in 2014. A clip of that bit from a show in Philadelphia went viral. Shortly after, more women came forward to accuse the former Jell-O spokesman of sex crimes. Buress might or might not talk about Cosby at his one-night-only Hannibal Montanabal Experience show.

He will, however, fill you in on his current activities as a stand-up comedian and actor — and how things change as his career continues to grow.

Laugh along starting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Admission is $25; seating is first-come, first-served. All tickets require a two-drink minimum. Call 480-719-6100 or visit standuplive.com. Amy Young

EXPAND Breathe in, breathe out. Matthew Fritz

Gratitude Flow

Any yogi knows life is about duality — the yin with the yang, balance. With that in mind, you can start your Thanksgiving with some serious shanti, stretching your belly and making some space at Sutra’s eighth annual Gratitude Flow. Hosted in Coronado Park, 1300 East Coronado Road, the event aims to help you focus on thankfulness and getting inner peace in the middle of hectic holiday preparation with sun salutations under the sky. Chances are, you’ll need some centering before listening to Uncle Jeff explain why Trump is #totallyhispresident for the seventh consecutive time. The community class kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 24. It is a donation-based event in support of UMOM New Day Centers, which means you can either pay $5 or bring a new or used coat for their annual winter coat drive. See details at www.facebook.com/events/1826899264206422. Heather Hoch

