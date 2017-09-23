Comedian and Internet Hoaxster Paul Horner Has Died

Paul Horner, the local comedian, writer, and prankster who became famous for his satirical internet hoaxes and fake news stories, has died. He was 38 years old.

Sadly, this is not a hoax. Nor is it fake news.

Horner died in his sleep sometime during the early hours of Monday, September 18, at his mother’s house in Laveen. News of his death was announced on Facebook a few nights later on Friday, September 22, by his brother, local artist JJ Horner.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the sad news of the passing of Paul Horner,” JJ wrote. “He left us peacefully in his sleep.”

JJ told Phoenix New Times that the cause of his brother’s death is currently undetermined pending results from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.

“It's too early to tell. There's nothing official or anything,” JJ says. “He died in his sleep and it was a painless death. Whatever happened, it's kind of irrelevant at this point.”





News of Paul Horner’s death shocked and saddened his friends and fans. Many posted memories on his Facebook wall recounting his humorous performances at local comedy events and his gonzo antics and stunts.

He co-hosted the “Mystery Show” stand-up session at The Lost Leaf every month for the past few years. Occaisonally he’d show up dressed as Fappy the Anti-Masturbation Dolphin, a satirical character of a Christian bent who was dedicated to “educating both children and parents about the dangers and consequences of masturbation and the benefits of genetically modified foods.”

Paul Horner (left) and his brother JJ Horner. Courtesy of JJ Horner

It wasn’t all fun and games, however, as Horner also spent his free time handing out clean pairs of socks and water to members of the homeless community around the Valley as a part of his charity, Sock It Foward.

“He was, honestly, the most loving and generous person I'd ever come in contact with next to our mom,” JJ says.

But while Paul was known locally for his comedy and charitable efforts here in the Valley, he had become infamous all over the internet in recent years for his hoaxes and fake articles.

Starting in 2012, Horner created a series of fake news websites including Super Official News, National Report, and News Examiner, all of which featured stores touting a variety of wild claims.

Some of his greatest hits included reports about Bill Murray launching a "party crashing tour," a small town in Louisiana banning twerking, or former Governor Jan Brewer implementing mandatory gay conversion program was being implemented in Arizona schools.

It was all clickbait fodder that played well among the gullible on Facebook, earning Horner a decent living from ad revenue, although he never disclosed how much he was making. He also got plenty of lulz from duping major news outlets, like when Fox News believed that President Obama was bankrolling a Muslim museum.

Horner rose to even greater fame following the growing prominence of "fake news" in the 2016 presidential election, particularly after Donald Trump became President of the United States. He even managed to rope in Eric Trump, who tweeted about Horner’s story claiming that protesters were being paid $3,000 to demonstrate against his billionaire dad.

Since December of last year, profiles of Horner ran in the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, and Vice. Earlier this year, he was interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CNN, where he defended his stories as being satires and parodies.

“It's pretty obvious the stuff I write is very political satire. There's a lot of humor and comedy in it,” Horner stated during the interview. “ I do it to try to educate people. I see certain things wrong in society that I don't like and different targets."

Over the summer, he traveled to Brussels, Belgium, to speak in front of the European Parliament at a seminar on the rise of fake news and also appeared on Charles Barkley’s four-episode series American Race.

JJ says that while he’s emotionally crushed to lose his brother, he’s happy that Paul got to spend the last few months of his life in the spotlight.

“He left on a really good note. He was working all the way to the end. He did so much with his life, he really packed it in. He was just on Charles Barkley's show and they ran into each other at the [National Association of Black Journalists] convention in New Orleans where he was a speaker at,” JJ says. “And months before that he sat at the European Parliment in the same chair the pope did the week prior to that, talking about fake news. It's unbelievable all the things he did.”

He also feels like all the stories his brother wrote are a part of his legacy.

“It's all just strange when you're an internet king and your legacy can kind of live on forever in the ether,” JJ says.

