Karla Bonoff on What Making Music Is Really About

Some wise soul brought me Karla Bonoff’s debut album not long after it was released in 1977. “It’s all here,” he said, handing me the record. “New York Tendaberry, Song for a Seagull, suffering and pain, great writing, cool vocals.”

I was sorry when people compared singers because they were, say, female or performed their own compositions or had Russ Kunkel as their drummer. I played the album, and my friend’s awkward appraisal made sense. These were intimate poems, mostly ballads starkly arranged around Bonoff’s voice and piano. “It’s like Laura Nyro moved into a cottage in Laurel Canyon,” I told my teenaged diary, in a review more gauche than my friend’s. “And through the open window Laura can hear Joni Mitchell singing ‘Marcie’ and Carole King playing her piano.”

My teen angst had an artful sound, and it was captured on this California girl’s new record. Anchored by “Lose Again,” a hopeful song about a lousy romance and one of three compositions from the LP famously covered by Linda Ronstadt on her Hasten Down the Wind album, Bonoff’s debut was a stunning surprise in an era that was scrambling — thanks to Ronstadt’s recent chart success — to sign folk-rock girl singers.