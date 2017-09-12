Reflecting on 30 Years of U2's The Joshua Tree

EXPAND The concerts U2 played in Tempe in 1987 are the stuff of legend. Anton Corbijn

Bono’s voice was shredded, nearly gone. It’s hard to say whether the warm desert air hurt or helped on the night of April 2, 1987, as Dave “The Edge” Evans’ circular guitar riff hovered over Adam Clayton’s rolling bass and Larry Mullen Jr.’s drumbeat at the ASU Activity Center, now called Wells Fargo Arena. Reported causes of the vocal problems conflict. Some state the Irish singer was suffering from laryngitis. Others suggest the awfully poetic explanation that he tripped while carrying a spotlight and injured his throat.

Whatever it was, you hear it on the tape: The first sound Bono emits on mic lands somewhere between a croak and a groan. “We’ve missed you,” he blurts. “Tonight, we’re going where the streets have no name.”

And so The Joshua Tree tour began, with two packed shows in Tempe (the second followed on April 4). The Irish band’s fifth album was just over a month old and built on the airy foundation of 1984’s The Unforgettable Fire. That earlier record had loosened the band from their wiry framework with atmospheric vistas and an ode to Martin Luther King, whose name was in the Arizona air as The Joshua Tree hit record stores in 1987.