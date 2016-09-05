Six Nu-Metal Bands You Shouldn't Be Ashamed of Liking

EXPAND It's okay to admit that you like Slipknot. Just admit it. Jim Louvau

There's a lot of bad music out there. There are always people debating genres like contemporary country and western and top 40 music, but at the end of the day, the most reviled and defenseless genre of all is nu-metal.

Too whiny to be intimidating and too dumb to be complimented on its wimpiness, nu-metal is generally not much more than a relic of the '90s and early '00s that we're all still trying to forget. It's hard to get people to take you seriously when they find out that you genuinely enjoy the stylings of greaseballs with seven-string guitars.

Believe it or not, though, some of these oft-maligned acts actually have some talent, and are worthy of a little appreciation. In keeping, we've produced a modest-size list to encourage people to get down with the sickness*.

Note: Disturbed is not a nu-metal band you should ever admit to enjoying. Ever.

6. Static X

Static X's lead singer, the late Wayne Static, looked like the Slim Jim mascot. The band was indirectly formed by the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan. Its former guitarist was jailed for kidnapping and sexual assault. You could say that Static X had the odds stacked against it as a band. So why did it make this list? Because of 1999's Wisconsin Death Trip — an album that tapped into the huge nu-metal groove while still remaining tight and catchy. The result is a musical force akin to slamming a 24-pack of Mountain Dew and then abruptly having a conniption fit. On weed.

EXPAND Jonathan Davis of Korn during the band's concert at Ak-Chin Pavilion in July. Jim Louvau

5. KoRn

While it's hard to say how the flimsy garment worked with their chain-wallet sporting fan-base, the members of KoRn should be honored for their great societal advances in the art of wearing tracksuits outside of New Jersey. Led by Jonathan Davis (the only man still sporting eyebrow piercings in 2016), this crew of Californians stomped through the CD players of every single self-pitying seventh- and eighth-grader across America with 1994's self-titled record. It sucked. However, KoRn eventually dropped some of the contrived cheesiness and embraced a more melodic approach on some of its mid-era albums like 1999's Issues and its 2002 record, Untouchables. You'll still get made fun of for listening to angst-anthem songs like "Falling Away from Me," "Here to Stay" and "Thoughtless," but be bold and fearless like the thirteen-year-old dreadlock monster walking through the jock hall that you once were.

4. System of a Down

Don't ever apologize for enjoying System of a Down. It is like a contemporary Armenian version of the Dead Kennedys. Yeah, that's right, I just said that shit.

