Bernie Sanders to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix on Sunday

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer Touts Marijuana Legalization at ASU


Bernie Sanders to Campaign for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix on Sunday

Friday, November 4, 2016 at 10:20 a.m.
By Miriam Wasser
Bernie Sanders on the stump in Phoenix.EXPAND
Bernie Sanders on the stump in Phoenix.
Miriam Wasser
Days after Hillary Clinton held a huge rally in Tempe, her campaign has announced that Senator Bernie Sanders will be making a stop in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Few details about the event have been released — we'll update this post as soon as we know more — but the focus will be the economy, specifically how "[Clinton] plans to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top." (In contrast to Donald Trump, who, the Clinton campaign says, is advocating a plan that would only "benefit himself and other millionaires and billionaires like him.")

"Sanders will say let's raise the minimum wage to a living wage, let's make public colleges and universities tuition free, let's end a broken criminal justice system, and let's defeat Trump and make Clinton our next president," states an email from the Clinton campaign.

For the first time in decades, polls show Arizona is a tossup, and Democrats and Republicans have taken note. In recent weeks, both candidates and a procession of high-profile political surrogates have made stops in this traditionally red state, and both campaigns have spent huge sums on political ads. The Clinton campaign has also poured money into its Arizona ground game.

Deploying Sanders to Arizona, where his rallies last year drew tens of thousands of people, is further evidence that Clinton is making a play for Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

RSVP here for a free ticket to the event.

