Equifax Hack: Bad News for Consumers, Good News for Tempe-Based LifeLock?

Worried about the financial data that was breached in a hack on Equifax, the financial reporting agency? Too bad — there’s not a lot you can do, according to Phoenix financial advisors. The hack could, however, prove to be a boon for Tempe-based identity-theft company LifeLock.

According to LifeLock's Twitter account, on Friday, its website and phone lines were experiencing technical issues because of increased interest after the Equifax breach.

On Thursday, Equifax reported that from mid-May to July, cyberattackers had accessed names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and some driver’s license numbers through a website vulnerability. The company also said credit card numbers for around 209,000 consumers had been accessed. As many as 143 million people may have been affected, according to Equifax CEO Rick Smith.