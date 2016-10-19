Five Places to Watch the Final Presidential Debate in Metro Phoenix
|
Tonight is the third and final showdown between Trump and Clinton. Brace yourselves.
Take a deep breath. The end of what may be the strangest, most unpredictable election season in all of American history is in sight, people! Tonight marks one of the final milestones: the third presidential debate.
Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate, which should make for some very interesting viewing. Will he ask Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton equally tough questions? Will either of them answer the questions he asks? Who knows!
Will Clinton show up ready for a fight, or will she take a cue from Michelle Obama (who is coming to town tomorrow, by the way) and take the high road? Will Trump attempt any semblance of presidential demeanor, or will he throw his party under the bus and continue to try to burn it all down?
Whether you need a few drinks or the friendly shoulder of a stranger to cry on in order to make it through this, we've got you covered. Here are five places in the metro Phoenix area where you can catch tonight's debate, which begins at 6 p.m. sharp and will last 90 minutes.
1. DeSoto Central Market — Event Page
915 North Central Avenue
If you're anything like us and you already know you'll need a stiff drink to get through round three, then this watch party is for you. (Happy hour ends at 6, so show up a little early for deals on beer, wine, and burgers.)
2. Camelview Harkins (at Fashion Square) — Event Page
7001 East Highland Avenue, Scottsdale
Hosted by the Maricopa County Democratic Party and featuring special guest Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, this watch party is perfect for anyone committed to turning Arizona blue up and down the ballot.
3. Arizona Republican Party Headquarters — Event Page
3501 North 24th Street
Are you young, Republican, and professional? If so, then this watch party hosted by the Maricopa County Young Republican Professionals is perfect for you! (Bonus: We hear there will be food and drinks.)
4. Michael's at Park Central (upstairs area) — Event Page
3110 North Central Avenue #140
Feel like watching the debate with other smart, well-informed, and politically engaged people? Then this watch party, hosted by the Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, is totally for you!
5. Phoenix College Student Union — Event Page
1202 West Thomas Road
Are you a Clinton fan? A Trump fan? A fan of neither candidate? Awesome, then this one's for you! This event may be hosted by Phoenix College, but it's open to the public and sure to be a great place to watch the third and final presidential debate/train wreck.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Phoenix New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Arizona Cardinals Game Zone - 10/23 - NOT A GAME TICKET
TicketsSun., Oct. 23, 2:15pm
-
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
TicketsWed., Oct. 26, 7:00pm
-
Arizona State University Sun Devils Hockey vs. Harvard University Crimson Mens Hockey
TicketsFri., Oct. 28, 7:05pm
-
Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsSat., Oct. 29, 6:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!