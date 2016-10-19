Five Places to Watch the Final Presidential Debate in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Tonight is the third and final showdown between Trump and Clinton. Brace yourselves. DonkeyHotey/Flickr

Take a deep breath. The end of what may be the strangest, most unpredictable election season in all of American history is in sight, people! Tonight marks one of the final milestones: the third presidential debate.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate, which should make for some very interesting viewing. Will he ask Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton equally tough questions? Will either of them answer the questions he asks? Who knows!

Will Clinton show up ready for a fight, or will she take a cue from Michelle Obama (who is coming to town tomorrow, by the way) and take the high road? Will Trump attempt any semblance of presidential demeanor, or will he throw his party under the bus and continue to try to burn it all down?

Whether you need a few drinks or the friendly shoulder of a stranger to cry on in order to make it through this, we've got you covered. Here are five places in the metro Phoenix area where you can catch tonight's debate, which begins at 6 p.m. sharp and will last 90 minutes.

1. DeSoto Central Market — Event Page

915 North Central Avenue

If you're anything like us and you already know you'll need a stiff drink to get through round three, then this watch party is for you. (Happy hour ends at 6, so show up a little early for deals on beer, wine, and burgers.)

2. Camelview Harkins (at Fashion Square) — Event Page

7001 East Highland Avenue, Scottsdale

Hosted by the Maricopa County Democratic Party and featuring special guest Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, this watch party is perfect for anyone committed to turning Arizona blue up and down the ballot.

3. Arizona Republican Party Headquarters — Event Page

3501 North 24th Street

Are you young, Republican, and professional? If so, then this watch party hosted by the Maricopa County Young Republican Professionals is perfect for you! (Bonus: We hear there will be food and drinks.)

4. Michael's at Park Central (upstairs area) — Event Page

3110 North Central Avenue #140

Feel like watching the debate with other smart, well-informed, and politically engaged people? Then this watch party, hosted by the Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, is totally for you!

5. Phoenix College Student Union — Event Page

1202 West Thomas Road

Are you a Clinton fan? A Trump fan? A fan of neither candidate? Awesome, then this one's for you! This event may be hosted by Phoenix College, but it's open to the public and sure to be a great place to watch the third and final presidential debate/train wreck.