We’re hiring! Join Phoenix New Times as a reporter or freelance writer

We want to add a versatile news reporter to tell important, timely and engaging stories about the Valley. Think you’ve got the journalism chops for the job? The full details on what we’re looking for are below.
Our freelance contributors are critically important, too. They are skilled reporters, storytellers and photographers that help us cover the people, places and quirks of metro Phoenix.
Come join an editorial team that’s been telling the stories of a diverse and booming region since 1970.
New Times freelancers: About the job
We're looking for seasoned freelancers to contribute to our legacy of groundbreaking, edgy journalism. Applicants should be based in Arizona — even better if you're in metro Phoenix — and have a working knowledge of AP style as well as impeccable journalistic integrity.
Our coverage is diverse and includes everything from hard news to music and a whole lot in-between. We’re looking for contributors for news, cannabis, sports, culture, music and food. Of course, you don't have to be an expert in everything to work with us. Just be dogged in your approach to finding the truth, punctual and excited to be a part of the Valley's only alt-weekly and you'll fit right in.
Depending on experience level, our freelancers can contribute quick-breaking stories, event coverage, more enterprising pieces, profiles of influential people, or in-depth cover stories.
Our pay for freelance articles starts at $100 and increases based on the complexity of the assignment and word count.
Interested? Please email a short cover letter, a resume, links to published articles, a few story ideas and areas of interest to matt[email protected]. Please put Freelancer in the subject line.
New Times news reporter: About the job
We’re looking to hire a full-time news reporter that can craft stories ranging from breaking news and trending topics that need to be written quickly to enterprise, investigative or feature stories that could take a week or more to report. You’ll also produce helpful guides to local and regional events and issues.
We value ambitious reporting, well-crafted prose, an engaging voice and savvy use of social media.
Key responsibilities
- Your stories will range from breaking news and trending topics that need to be written quickly to enterprise, investigative or feature stories that could take a week or more to report. You’ll also produce helpful guides to local and regional events and issues.
- Work with the newsroom to tell these stories in a variety of formats, including traditional articles online and in our weekly print issue, videos, photo essays and through social media.
- Use social media to find trending topics to cover, discover sources and promote your work.
- Attend public meetings, town halls, political rallies and other events outside the office to find sources, stories and people impacted by the decisions made by elected officials and government agencies. The position sometimes requires evening and weekend work.
- Collaborate with other parts of the newsroom, our social media and product teams, and occasionally with reporters and editors in our newsrooms in Denver, Dallas and Miami.
- Build broad and diverse relationships so that sources, story ideas, research and reporting reflect the diverse communities of the Valley.
- Be committed to accuracy and meeting deadlines.
- Participate in our annual Best of Phoenix issue and other projects during the year.
- A journalist with a track record of crafting breaking stories on deadline with crisp writing and the ability to tell stories about people impacted by what you’re covering.
- Demonstrable writing skills with the ability to report complex issues with simplified, accessible language.
- Experience in reporting across a variety of topics, such as politics, public health, criminal justice, cannabis, government, labor and the environment.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and verbal.
- A highly-organized, resourceful and proactive self-starter.
- Experience with open records requests.
- Fluency in Spanish is a plus, as is experience in a marginalized community.
- Compensation range of $42,000 to $46,000; higher compensation may be available for someone with advanced skills and/or experience.
- 401(k) with company match.
- Medical, dental, vision and life insurance.
- 10 paid holidays, 14 days of paid time off, 5 paid sick days per year.
- Hybrid work policy based in our central Phoenix office.
- This is a union position.
We’re committed to building an inclusive newsroom that reflects the people and communities we serve across the Valley. We encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities.
Email a cover letter, resume and links to three to five clips that show your skills and range to [email protected]. Please put News Reporter in the subject line.