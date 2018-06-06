Mesa Chief: Beating of Black Man by Cops in Video 'Looks Like a Mistake'

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista released a graphic video on Tuesday showing a violent arrest of a black man by several officers who repeatedly punch the man in the face.

Four of the officers — including one supervisor — are now on administrative leave as the department investigates. The department received worldwide attention after an officer was charged with murder for the shooting death of a suspect in 2016. The officer, Phillip Brailsford, was found not guilty by a jury in December.

Batista made statements to the media that were highly critical of the video and his officers. He told a TV station that he learned about the incident when a member of the public sent him the video, telling him, "Hey, this looks very alarming, and I need you to look at it."