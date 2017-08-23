No Arrests After Truck Nearly Hits Protesters In Downtown Phoenix After Trump Rally

By 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, the crowds outside the Phoenix Convention Center had mostly dispersed, the air smelled like tear gas, and empty water bottles littered the sidewalk. It was still well over 90 degrees outside, and the sidewalks were radiating heat.

But not everyone was ready to head home. "Let's take shots!" one of the Trump supporters yelled. The group began to wander down Monroe Street, where a number of Make America Great Again hats could be spotted under the misters outside Seamus McCaffrey's. Across the street, at Cornish Pasty, antifa in ripped jeans and bandanas ordered tequila shots while passing around milk of magnesia.

It seemed like just about everything else downtown had closed — a sign posted the doors at Kettle Black read, "Closed for Security Reasons," and someone had added, in red Sharpie, "Thanks Donald!"