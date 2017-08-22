Report: White House Says No Pardon for Joe Arpaio Today

Despite tantalizing hints, there will be no pardon today for former sheriff Joe Arpaio from President Donald Trump.

At the end of July, Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for showing "flagrant disregard" toward a court order ordering his agency to stop racially profiling Latinos.

JUST IN: President Trump will not announce a pardon of former Maricopa Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his Phoenix rally tonight, WH says pic.twitter.com/2bL79P0HxY

Since then, his defense team has motioned for the six-term sheriff to be acquitted and awarded a new trial. His legal team argues that Arpaio and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office weren't ignoring the court order but rather they misunderstood the directions.

The trial was dramatic from the beginning, with Jeff Sessions subpoenaed, a witness dead, and Arpaio's former lawyer testifying against him — and that was all day one. But Arpaio is nothing without a little flourish, right?

Despite all these distractions, the verdict felt like a victory for many Latino community leaders as well as victims of the MCSO's profiling. While some celebrated Arpaio's end, others mourned those who were hurt in the process.

The general consensus, though, was "Karma's a bitch."

However, the legacy of Sheriff Joe wasn't over just yet for local grassroots organization United Liberty Coalition.

Through social media, the group spread a letter-writing campaign requesting a pardon from Trump weeks before the president's Fox News interview. The Facebook post reached more than 2,500 views, according to the group's Facebook page.

Many questioned if Trump can even grant a presidential pardon this early in Arpaio's conviction given that Arpaio's legal team is still trying to undo the verdict.

The answer is he can.

University of Arizona constitutional law professors Toni Massaro and Andrew Coan said a pardon at this stage would be totally legal given that the verdict was given by a federal judge.

The fact that Arpaio hasn't been sentenced doesn't change a thing. Coan pointed to another infamous president's example and mentioned that President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon before any charge was brought against him.

As for the future, it's unlikely that any pardon would be challenged.

"Courts would be extremely reluctant to step into what they might deem to be a 'political question,'" Massaro said in an email.

For some, this pardon would be seen as just. The United Liberty Coalition still maintains that Arpaio's verdict was a violation of the Sixth Amendment after Judge Susan Bolton denied Arpaio a jury.

"When we look at the details of the case pertaining to the former Sheriff, it is important that we focus not on emotions or preference, but on the constitutionality of the case," executive director Steve Robinson said in a statement to the New Times.

Arpaio's defense team feels similarly. This case is about constitutional rights, not racism, attorney Mark Goldman said.

Meanwhile, groups like the ACLU, Promise Arizona and Puente couldn't disagree more.

In the wake of the racially charged protests and counter protests in Charlottesville, Virgina, a pardon for Sheriff Joe would have been like a slap in the face to the Valley community leaders who gathered for a PAZ press conference last week.

Phoenix activist Salvador Reza criticized Trump's reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, which took him multiple tries to finally, kind of, denounce Nazism.

Reza said that Arpaio laid the groundwork for this type of racism.

"Joe Arpaio threw a bone to all those people he was tying not to name — the KKK, the Nazis, the alt-right," Reza said at the press conference. "Now Trump is saying look, don’t worry about it. I’m going to let Joe Arpaio go. Joe Arpaio is our hero."

Angeles Maldonado, Raul Cordero, and Salvador Reza discuss former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio's contempt-of-court conviction outside of the federal courthouse in Phoenix. Antonia Farzan

Despite Arpaio supporters push to focus on legal loopholes, the Reverend Warren Stewart had no trouble connecting the dots. He addressed Trump directly saying that if the president was going to claim that racism was evil, then consequently so was the racial profiling Arpaio was accused of.

“If you pardon Arpaio, you would be pardoning the evil of racism," Stewart said at the press conference.

Local politicians Congressman Tony Navarette and Senator Martin Quezada also spoke out during the PAZ conference in addition to the national backlash from both Democrats and Republicans.

