Streets of Danger: Three Collisions Overnight Leave Two Pedestrians Dead, One Critical

Last night was a bad night to be out and walking around in Phoenix. In the span of less than 12 hours, police responded to three separate collisions in which a pedestrian was hit by a car. Two of the victims died, and one is currently in critical condition.

According to the Phoenix Police Department:

• An 80-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing North 43rd Avenue just south of Indian School Road, where there is no crosswalk, at around 7 p.m. He died after being taken to the hospital. The driver is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.