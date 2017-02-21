What People Are Saying About Homeland Security's Plan to Crack Down on Immigrants

EXPAND Scene from a travel ban protest at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Melissa Fossum

This morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced its new plans to enforce President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Among the changes: tripling the number of agents who work in ICE’s Enforcement and Removal division, and deporting immigrants before their cases have been heard in immigration court.

In addition, anyone who’s been charged with a crime or has “committed acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense” is now considered a priority for deportation.

That includes people like Guadalupe Garcia who are guilty of nonviolent (and typically victimless) crimes like driving without a license or applying for a job with a fake social security number.

That’s just bad policy, David Leopold, the former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, argues.

“The immigration enforcement priorities are what keep us safe,” he explained in a question-and-answer session for America’s Voice, a group that advocates for immigration reform.

“If they’re spending resources on getting the bad people, then we’re safer. They’re spending resources on the people who are easier to find — the law-abiding folks. Who’s easier to find: a woman who’s tired after a day washing dishes, or a hardened criminal?”

“The priority of the Trump administration is to instill fear and panic,” he added.

We'll be updating this post throughout the day as Arizonans react to the new executive orders. In the meantime, here's a sampling of the initial response on Twitter.

Since Trump finally said anti-Semitism is bad, please don't notice that his new deportation rules resemble the purge of Jews from Germany. — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) February 21, 2017

"We are going after 'bad hombres'" is a lie! They are going after all of us. This is not about "national security". It's white supremacy. https://t.co/fsLIBOqEiG — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) February 21, 2017

No new thoughts on #immigration memos because no new news. Still an unpopular, counterproductive, and heartless mass deportation agenda. — Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz) February 21, 2017

If you care about policies (not just drama) of Trump admin, u should pay more attn to this than Natl Guard story. https://t.co/gHG4iVElgE — Dara Lind (@DLind) February 21, 2017

Update 12:11 p.m.: Activists from LUCHA, Living United For Change in Arizona, will be at the State Capitol today at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update about what the new policies will mean and inform community members of their legal rights. More information here.

