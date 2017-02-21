menu

What People Are Saying About Homeland Security's Plan to Crack Down on Immigrants

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 11:44 a.m.
By Antonia Noori Farzan
Scene from a travel ban protest at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.EXPAND
Melissa Fossum
This morning, the Department of Homeland Security announced its new plans to enforce President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Among the changes: tripling the number of agents who work in ICE’s Enforcement and Removal division, and deporting immigrants before their cases have been heard in immigration court.

In addition, anyone who’s been charged with a crime or has “committed acts that constitute a chargeable criminal offense” is now considered a priority for deportation.

That includes people like Guadalupe Garcia who are guilty of nonviolent (and typically victimless) crimes like driving without a license or applying for a job with a fake social security number.

That’s just bad policy, David Leopold, the former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, argues.

“The immigration enforcement priorities are what keep us safe,” he explained in a question-and-answer session for America’s Voice, a group that advocates for immigration reform.

“If they’re spending resources on getting the bad people, then we’re safer. They’re spending resources on the people who are easier to find — the law-abiding folks. Who’s easier to find: a woman who’s tired after a day washing dishes, or a hardened criminal?”

“The priority of the Trump administration is to instill fear and panic,” he added.

We'll be updating this post throughout the day as Arizonans react to the new executive orders. In the meantime, here's a sampling of the initial response on Twitter. 

Update 12:11 p.m.: Activists from LUCHA, Living United For Change in Arizona, will be at the State Capitol today at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update about what the new policies will mean and inform community members of their legal rights. More information here.

