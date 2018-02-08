Arizona Beer Week's Slate of 200-Plus Boozy Events Starts February 8

For beer drinkers, the pinnacle of the craft calendar begins today. Today is the first day of Arizona Beer Week, a statewide celebration of local beer culture.

Arizona Beer “Week” consists of 11 days of events focused mostly around the local craft brew scene. This year’s festivities will last from February 8 to 18. There will be more than 200 events, so no matter where you live or what you like to drink, there will probably be something to suit your needs. Breweries will be hosting events. They will be collaborating with other breweries and getting their beers in front of us drinkers. Breweries from near and far will be pouring their best stuff. It's a wonderful time of year.

On February 8 there will be a diverse lineup of craft-centric events. O.H.S.O. locations will be doing an Arizona tap takeover and pouring Donut Daze, a series of 13 doughnut-inspired beers (such as an apple fritter brown ale and a strawberry sprinkles brew). At Wandering Tortoise, McFate will be releasing a collaboration it did with La Crumbe Brewing Company (Albuquerque), an old-school German style kellerbier. Kings Beer & Wine will be hosting a tap takeover with two of Arizona's most popular breweries, Dark Sky Brewing and Tombstone Brewing Company. (If you go to the Kings event, you may actually get to taste a Northeastern Style Blueberry IPA that I helped brew with Dark Sky.)