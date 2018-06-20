7 Best Sonoran-Style Hot Dogs in Metro Phoenix

Chicago has its celery salt and pickles, and New York has its sauerkraut and mustard, but here in the Southwest, we've got Sonoran dogs. The baconified dog (usually wrapped) is covered in mayo, tomatoes, beans, onions, and a variety of other sauces, typically served with a roasted pepper on the side. Though there are many variations of the Sonoran dog, this is what we've come to know and love about the local delicacy. Whether you find it roadside off of a food truck or in a more typical restaurant, there are several local joints that do the Sonoran dog right.

A Sonoran hot dog, with chile guero on the side, from the Phoenix location of El Guero Canelo. Patricia Escarcega

El Güero Canelo

5131 West McDowell Road

The Phoenix location of Tucson-based El Güero Canelo follows a familiar formula: Plump franks wrapped in bacon, then topped with chopped tomatoes, mayonnaise, beans, mustard, grilled onions, and jalapeño sauce, all of served on a slightly sweet, fluffy split-top roll. It's a humble dish, but also one that's become a delicious and unpretentious emblem of Sonoran-Arizona cuisine. It's a cross-cultural mashup, and a small feast, that costs less than $4.

Moreno's makes a mean Sonoran dog, although they top it (not wrap it) with bacon. Heather Hoch

Moreno's Mexican Grill

601 North Arizona Drive, plus other locations

While Moreno's is a more typical restaurant atmosphere outposted in Chandler and Mesa, the dogs are served solely from a food cart on the patio. For about $3.29 plus tax, you get your dog todo (with everything), which includes the basics. However, Moreno's piles bacon on top of its dog rather than wrapping it. Usually, this would be considered sacrilege, but in this case, it results in a more intense smoky bacon flavor.



