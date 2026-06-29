8 Phoenix restaurants serving festive food and drinks this July 4 weekend

With July 4 landing on Saturday this year, Valley restaurants are gearing up for a weekend full of celebrations. Some spots are offering deals and discounts, while others are getting creative with red, white and blue drinks and desserts.

If you’re looking to go out to eat on Friday or Saturday, make sure to check the hours of your favorite restaurant. Many small businesses close for the holiday, or have worked the long weekend into their annual summer breaks.

Fret not, there are plenty of spots ready to help you celebrate. These eight Phoenix restaurants and bars are offering deals and specials for July 4 weekend.

Buck & Rider Multiple locations

At the three Valley locations of the seafood-focused restaurant, Buck & Rider, drink specials are on deck for July 4. When customers purchase a meal, they can choose between four signature cocktails for $4 each. Sip on the Sant’ Andrea Spritz with citrus-cello, the cucumber and yuzu Secret Garden, the Diego Rivera paloma or the Golden Hour, made with bourbon, sherry, honey and chamomile.

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Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., #93

Located in Desert Ridge Marketplace, Foley Ranch Boots & BBQ is getting in the spirit of America’s birthday with three days of celebrations. From July 3 through 5, customers can chow down on all-you-can-eat St. Louis-style ribs for $25 paired with $3 Coors, $4 wells and green tea shots and $5 Montana teas. Each night, there will be live music from bands including Marble Heart, BootHill and dueling guitars followed by a live DJ for late-night dancing.

Grimaldi’s is celebrating the holiday with a special menu and discounted pies. Provided by Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Multiple locations

Valley locations of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria have created a Red, White and BBQ menu for the holiday, which includes a barbecue chicken pizza and Celebration Cheesecake topped with red and blue sprinkles. Pair your slices with seasonal cocktails or the Liberty Cooler Blue mocktail. From July 1 through 5, customers can also get an 18-inch traditional pizza for $17.76.

Ingo’s Tasty Food 4502 N. 40th St.

7087 E. Mayo Blvd.

Nothing says summer like a frozen cocktail, and Ingo’s Tasty Food offers a great one. The Arcadia eatery’s Frozen Greyhounds have a dedicated following and all day on July 4, they’ll be just $4. The deal is available at the Arcadia and Scottsdale locations of Ingo’s, and the gin and grapefruit sippers must be paired with food.

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The Living Room 20751 N. Pima Road, #120, Scottsdale

DC Ranch hangout, The Living Room, is inviting customers to come and relax all weekend with three days of specials. From Friday through Sunday, Tito’s vodka, beers and glasses of house red, white or rosé will be $4 each.

Milkshake Factory Multiple locations

Milkshake Factory, in Chandler, Gilbert and Scottsdale, is offering fans a chance to cool off and save some money this July 4. The sweet shop is offering buy-one-get-one-free milkshakes with flavors from their All American Classics menu. Options include strawberry shortcake, apple pie, banana pudding and confetti birthday cake to celebrate America’s birthday.

SanTan Brewing Co. 8 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler

SanTan Brewing Co. may be known for its beers, but on July 4, the Chandler brewpub is getting creative with colorful shots. Available for $6 each, the Freedom Shooters balance layers of vodka, blue Curacao, cream of coconut, lemonade and strawberry puree, resulting in festive stripes of red, white and blue. The brewpub is also open for brunch on July 4, starting at 9 a.m. to get the holiday party started.

Sip on a festive cocktail at SugarJam in north Scottsdale. Provided by SugarJam The Southern Kitchen.