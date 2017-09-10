Pie Social 2017: Here's the Date and the New Location and a Call for Chefs
|
2016 Pie Social: Fry's pie was a dirty chai. (Hey, that rhymes!)
Deegan Lemieux
On your marks, get set, BAKE!
But first, sign up to participate in the eighth annual Pie Social, co-sponsored by Roosevelt Row and Phoenix New Times, to be held at Margaret T. Hance Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.
We've got 20 slots for our celebrity chef category — professionals who bake in a commercial kitchen — and if history serves, those slots will fill up fast. To participate in the celebrity chef category, you must be available from noon to 5 p.m. the day of the event, and bring 15 pies, same size and same kind (meat and dairy are allowed).
Claim your spot by emailing New Times managing editor Amy Silverman at amy.silverman@newtimes.com. We'll send you all the details about permitting, materials, and other rules of engagement.
Even if you don't qualify for the celebrity chef category, there's room for all. Community bakers can bring two pies (no meat or dairy, please) and get five tasting tickets in exchange. Tasting tickets will be sold for $15 for five. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Phoenix Union Bioscience High School, Arizona School for the Arts, Hance Park Conservancy, and Roosevelt Row CDC
Stay tuned for more details about entertainment and other pie-related merriment.
