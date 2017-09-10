Pie Social 2017: Here's the Date and the New Location and a Call for Chefs

EXPAND 2016 Pie Social: Fry's pie was a dirty chai. (Hey, that rhymes!) Deegan Lemieux

On your marks, get set, BAKE!

But first, sign up to participate in the eighth annual Pie Social, co-sponsored by Roosevelt Row and Phoenix New Times, to be held at Margaret T. Hance Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.

We've got 20 slots for our celebrity chef category — professionals who bake in a commercial kitchen — and if history serves, those slots will fill up fast. To participate in the celebrity chef category, you must be available from noon to 5 p.m. the day of the event, and bring 15 pies, same size and same kind (meat and dairy are allowed).