Downtown Phoenix Pop-Up Will Showcase Skills of Refugee Women

A pop-up shop featuring food and handicrafts made by Arizona refugee women is headed to downtown Phoenix in February. Global Market will open its doors at CityScape on Washington Street in time for First Friday (February 2) and will stay open (Monday through Saturday) until the end of the month.

The shop will showcase three organizations: the Syrian Sweets Exchange, AMWA, and RISE. The Syrian Sweets Exchange was established last year as a bake sale program for refugee families and has since become a fixture of several Valley farmers markets. The group now has around 20 Syrian bakers whose popular baklava and pastries will be available at the shop. Women from AMWA (The American Muslim Women’s Association of Arizona) will sell handmade pillow covers, aprons, oven mitts, and kitchen decor at Global Market. And RISE, Refugee Integration, Stability and Education, a Chandler-based branch of AMWA that provides tutoring for refugee children, will lead art demonstrations and craft activities at the pop-up.

A group of three graduate students from ASU’s Office of Global Social Work conceived of the Global Market project and worked in collaboration with the office of the vice mayor of Phoenix to coordinate the event. CityScape donated the retail space for the shop.