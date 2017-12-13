The Best New Restaurants of 2017

We saw fewer big-name restaurant openings this year in metro Phoenix than we did last year. But in many respects, 2017 was a good year for the Phoenix dining scene. We saw the continued resurgence of strong, chef-driven neighborhood spots. We witnessed bold new iterations of regional Chinese and Thai cooking. We saw a first-rate taquería and an Italian gem bring culinary cachet to the northwest Valley. We even spotted a bonafide Food Network personality pop up in our midst. Nope, 2017 was not a bad year. And if this list only has eight names on it, chalk it up to a flurry of delayed restaurant openings, and a desire to not waste your time and money with anything that might resemble a lukewarm recommendation. In no particular order, here are eight new restaurants that are making metro Phoenix a more interesting place to eat and drink.

EXPAND Pork belly with garlic sauce at Original Cusine. Jackie Mercandetti

Original Cuisine

Original Cuisine is not a perfect restaurant — service can be spotty, and something as seemingly innocuous as too-small tabletops can put a damper on group dinners. But Original Cuisine’s vast catalog of noodle dishes, pan-fried specialties, stews, and veggie plates represents a big forward leap for contemporary Sichuan-Chinese cooking in the Valley. The restaurant’s signature pork belly starter, featuring long, pounded-thin sheets of ultra-rich meat, draped over a wooden rack and layered with paper-thin slices of cucumber, is both visually dramatic and exquisite. Many of the restaurant’s most memorable dishes are also elegant and simple: a bowl of wood-eared mushrooms, dressed in lemon, are only slightly less addictive than the restaurant’s fantastic, chile-sluiced pig ears. (1853 West Broadway Road, Mesa, 480-255-7810)