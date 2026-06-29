Chandler Center for the Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

The mainstage at Chandler Center for the Arts.

Chandler Center for the Arts is one of the Valley’s more underrated cultural venues.

While other local performing arts venues tend to get the spotlight, this 64,000-square-foot venue and cultural hub at Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard has built a following for decades with its vibrant and eclectic calendar of dance, music and theater performances.

Fresh off a $3.1 million interior renovation, CCA’s 2026-27 season kicks off in October with an equally stellar lineup. Highlights include classical/hip-hop duo Black Violin, R&B legend Jeffrey Osborne and Grammy-winning vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Here’s a complete rundown of every show coming to Chandler Center for the Arts.

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The exterior of Chandler Center for the Arts. Sherrie Buzby Photography

Chandler Center for the Arts 2026-27 show schedule

Center Stage Gala

Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Ordinary Folks, Extraordinary Tales: A Storytelling Event

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

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Shanghai Ballet

Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

27th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival

Sunday, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel

Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

BENISE: Spanish Nights by Candlelight

Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

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Cirque Mechanics: Tilt!

Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Jeffrey Osborne

Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

“The Crown We Carry”

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 and 6 p.m.

David Archuleta Holiday Show

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

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Hooray for Hollywood: A New Year’s Eve Celebration

Thursday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through The Sixties

Sunday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m.

The Peking Acrobats

Sunday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m.

Boney James

Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

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The Texas Tenors

Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis

Friday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Saturday, Feb. 6, 3 p.m.

Kalani Pe’a and Taimane

Saturday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

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Jose James Sings Sinatra

Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

The Wailin’ Jennys

Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Siudy Garrido Flamenco: BAILAORA, Mis Pies Son Mi Voz

Sunday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

International Guitar Night XXVII

Sunday, March 7, 7 p.m.

with Roxane Elfasci, Luca Stricagnoli, Jim “Kimo” West and Minnie Marks

Fiddler on the Roof

Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 3 p.m.

The Yellowroot: A Juke Joint Cabaret

Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 20, 3 p.m.

Black Violin

Friday, April 9, 2027, 7:30 p.m.