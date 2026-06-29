Performing Arts

Chandler Center for the Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Black Violin, Boney James and other stars are coming to the East Valley venue.
By Benjamin LeathermanJune 29, 2026
The mainstage at Chandler Center for the Arts.

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Chandler Center for the Arts is one of the Valley’s more underrated cultural venues.

While other local performing arts venues tend to get the spotlight, this 64,000-square-foot venue and cultural hub at Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard has built a following for decades with its vibrant and eclectic calendar of dance, music and theater performances.

Fresh off a $3.1 million interior renovation, CCA’s 2026-27 season kicks off in October with an equally stellar lineup. Highlights include classical/hip-hop duo Black Violin, R&B legend Jeffrey Osborne and Grammy-winning vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Here’s a complete rundown of every show coming to Chandler Center for the Arts.

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The exterior of Chandler Center for the Arts.

Sherrie Buzby Photography

Chandler Center for the Arts 2026-27 show schedule

Center Stage Gala
Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Ordinary Folks, Extraordinary Tales: A Storytelling Event
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Related

Shanghai Ballet
Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

27th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
Sunday, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.

One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel
Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

BENISE: Spanish Nights by Candlelight
Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.

Related

Cirque Mechanics: Tilt!
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.

Jeffrey Osborne
Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.

“The Crown We Carry”
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 and 6 p.m.

David Archuleta Holiday Show
Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Hooray for Hollywood: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Thursday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through The Sixties
Sunday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m.

The Peking Acrobats
Sunday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m.

Boney James
Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Related

The Texas Tenors
Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis
Friday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Saturday, Feb. 6, 3 p.m.

Kalani Pe’a and Taimane
Saturday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Related

Jose James Sings Sinatra
Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.

The Wailin’ Jennys
Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Siudy Garrido Flamenco: BAILAORA, Mis Pies Son Mi Voz
Sunday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.

International Guitar Night XXVII
Sunday, March 7, 7 p.m.
with Roxane Elfasci, Luca Stricagnoli, Jim “Kimo” West and Minnie Marks

Fiddler on the Roof
Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 3 p.m.

The Yellowroot: A Juke Joint Cabaret
Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 20, 3 p.m.

Black Violin
Friday, April 9, 2027, 7:30 p.m.

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Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

benjamin.leatherman@newtimes.com

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