Chandler Center for the Arts 2026-27 schedule: Every show announced (so far)

Audio By Carbonatix
Chandler Center for the Arts is one of the Valley’s more underrated cultural venues.
While other local performing arts venues tend to get the spotlight, this 64,000-square-foot venue and cultural hub at Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard has built a following for decades with its vibrant and eclectic calendar of dance, music and theater performances.
Fresh off a $3.1 million interior renovation, CCA’s 2026-27 season kicks off in October with an equally stellar lineup. Highlights include classical/hip-hop duo Black Violin, R&B legend Jeffrey Osborne and Grammy-winning vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Here’s a complete rundown of every show coming to Chandler Center for the Arts.
Chandler Center for the Arts 2026-27 show schedule
Center Stage Gala
Saturday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.
Ordinary Folks, Extraordinary Tales: A Storytelling Event
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.
Shanghai Ballet
Friday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
27th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
Sunday, Nov. 1, 4 p.m.
One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel
Friday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.
BENISE: Spanish Nights by Candlelight
Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Cirque Mechanics: Tilt!
Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m.
Jeffrey Osborne
Friday, Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
“The Crown We Carry”
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2 and 6 p.m.
David Archuleta Holiday Show
Friday, Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m.
Hooray for Hollywood: A New Year’s Eve Celebration
Thursday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
Sixtiesmania: A Journey Through The Sixties
Sunday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m.
The Peking Acrobats
Sunday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m.
Boney James
Friday, Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.
The Texas Tenors
Saturday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.
HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis
Friday, Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Saturday, Feb. 6, 3 p.m.
Kalani Pe’a and Taimane
Saturday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
Jose James Sings Sinatra
Friday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.
The Wailin’ Jennys
Saturday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Siudy Garrido Flamenco: BAILAORA, Mis Pies Son Mi Voz
Sunday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
International Guitar Night XXVII
Sunday, March 7, 7 p.m.
with Roxane Elfasci, Luca Stricagnoli, Jim “Kimo” West and Minnie Marks
Fiddler on the Roof
Friday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 13, 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 14, 3 p.m.
The Yellowroot: A Juke Joint Cabaret
Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 20, 3 p.m.
Black Violin
Friday, April 9, 2027, 7:30 p.m.