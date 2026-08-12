Arizona’s largest tattoo event is this weekend. What to know

Ink-slingers and body-mod artists are set to take over the Arizona Biltmore this weekend. The Hell City Tattoo Convention returns to the Phoenix resort from Aug. 14 to 16 and will feature thousands of Valley residents being transformed into living canvases.

The three-day extravaganza is the biggest tattoo events in Arizona and will feature more than 200 local and out-of-state tattoo and body modification artists. Hell City Tattoo Fest, which also occurs in Ohio, has been taking place in the Valley since 2007. Durb Morrison, the owner and organizer of the event, says they began bringing the event to Phoenix because of the popularity of tattoo culture here, which has only gotten bigger.

“The tattoo industry in Phoenix is huge. Back in 2007, it seemed like the best place to bring the convention,” Morrison says. “It’s been well-received since we brought it there because it’s such a huge tattoo and body city.”

There’s also more to do at Hell City besides getting ink. The event also features tattoo competitions, art displays and live music and entertainment. For more information, check out the following guide to the Hell City Tattoo Festival 2026 in Phoenix, which includes everything you need to know.

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Hell City seems like the perfect place to get a demon tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

When and where is Hell City Tattoo Festival 2026?

Hell City Tattoo Festival in Phoenix runs Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, 2400 E. Missouri Ave. The event takes place inside the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom.

What are the hours for Hell City Tattoo Festival?

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Hell City opens at noon all three days, with shorter hours on Sunday.

Friday, Aug. 14: noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15: noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16: noon to 7 p.m.

How much are tickets to Hell City in Phoenix?

Tickets for Hell City Phoenix can be purchased at hellcity.com until midnight Thursday. After that, tickets will only be available at the door during the festival. Advance tickets are $27 for Friday or Sunday, $32 for Saturday and $75 for a three-day weekend pass.

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How much is parking at Hell City Tattoo Festival?

The Arizona Biltmore’s parking garage next to the Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom costs $12 per day. Hourly rates are also available.

More than 300 tattoo artists from Arizona and elsewhere will be at Hell City this weekend. Benjamin Leatherman

Can anyone get tattooed at Hell City?

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Hell City Tattoo Festival is an all-ages event open to children and families, but you must be 18 or older to get tattooed.

Which tattoo artists will be at Hell City 2026?

Morrison says 210 artists are scheduled to appear at Hell City in Phoenix this weekend. The lineup includes several contestants from the tattoo reality show “Ink Master,” including Season 6 winner Dave Kruseman, Season 4 runner-up Walter “Sausage” Frank and Season 15 competitor Sydney Dyer.

The Valley’s Aaron “Bubba” Irwin, who won Season 9 alongside DJ Tambe while representing Scottsdale’s Old Town Ink, and Tucson’s Nikki Simpson, who competed on Season 8 and later co-hosted the spinoff “Ink Master: Angels,” are also appearing.

Other standout artists at Hell City 2026 will include dark-art tattoo icon Paul Booth, who has inked celebrities like The Undertaker and Slayer’s Kerry King, and his onetime protégé Jeremiah Barba, whi is known for his biomechanical surrealism.

What tattoo contests are happening at Hell City 2026?

Hell City’s tattoo competitions are held daily, with prizes for new and existing pieces in several categories. Judging starts at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. Sunday on the main stage. Morrison says organizers are adding a few new categories for 2026, including best skull tattoo and best overall tattoo collection.