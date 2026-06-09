Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026: The best and worst moments

Cosplayers and other attendees walk through the skybridge between the North and West buildings of the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 on Sunday, June 7.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 was three days of nonstop geek fun. This year’s edition of Arizona’s largest pop-culture event included moments both large and small as a huge crowd of tens of thousands of people filled the Phoenix Convention Center.

Celebrities like Danny Elfman, Heather Locklear and “Blues Clues” host Steve Burns said the darndest things. Cosplayers showed off their latest creations. And geeks from across Arizona experienced a weekend of gaming, vendors and countless activities.

It wasn’t all nerdy fun. The epic crowd caused delays and mobility issues for thousands of people in attendance. Certain attendees disregarded personal hygiene and picking up their trash.

Here’s a look back at PhoenixFan Fusion 2026’s best and worst moments.

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Connor Hinz of Phoenix built a giant-sized version of the Sony Walkman from “Guardians of the Galaxy” that he slow-rolled through the exhibitor hall. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Giant ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Walkman spreads joy, dancing

One of most popular sights in Phoenix Fan Fusion’s exhibitor hall was an enormous rolling Sony Walkman that played tunes from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack and other ‘70s and ‘80s jams.

The 7-foot-tall creation inspired by Starlord’s tape deck was built by local cosplayer Connor Hinz around a mobility scooter and was similar to a previous mobile Walkman he created for Fan Fusion in 2019.

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Hinz said he resureccted the idea because it was popular with his fellow attendees.

“Its been such a huge hit for everyone,” Hinz says. “It’s always a blast.”

The mobile Walkman made people happy everywhere it went. Fan Fusion attendees smiled, laughed and even danced as it rolled past. On Friday, one woman followed it around for more than 15 minutes, bopping along to songs like Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” and Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September.” Benjamin Leatherman

The scene in the lower level of the Phoenix Convention Center during Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

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Worst: Saturday’s lines cause consternation and anger

Saturday is typically the busiest day of Phoenix Fan Fusion with the largest turnout of the weekend. This year was no exception as the Phoenix Convention Center was packed with people after doors opened at 10 a.m.

Enormously long lines at entrances to the event at Third and Monroe streets and Second and Adams streets ensued, wrapping around the Phoenix Hyatt Downtown hotel and other nearby building.

Coupled with triple-digit temperatures, the situation caused plenty of flared tempers among attendees. Complaints flooded social media throughout the morning and into the early afternoon.

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Fan Fusion staff opened the Fifth Street entrance, which is typically used by staff, to the public to help aleviate the situation.

Brandon LaVorgna, a spokesman for the event, wrote in a media statement that the situation was caused by a broken escalator that resulted in a “funneling of attendees to be slowed down.”

“First and foremost, we would like to apologize for the inconvenience to some of our attendees today,” LaVorgna wrote in a statement. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Areas of respite

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Overstimulation is real, even for neurotypicals, and Fan Fusion is nothing if not a blitz on the senses. Kudos to the event for carving off areas of quiet and calm relaxation, in the halls as well as in designated rooms. One such nook, called the Cozy Cove, was dark inside but for the green-blue glow of TVs, allowing people to flop onto beanbags and enjoy the mental comfort food of a console gaming break. And a peek at the couches in the VIP lounge proved that even people considered very important need a zone in which to zone out. Sam Eifling

A cosplayer dressed as Din Djarin from “The Mandalorian” walks into the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: First-time cosplayers

Sure, the movie-quality robotic-looking suits and ginormous “Warhammer 40,000” builds grab the clout, but some of the most memorable costumes at Fan Fusion were assembled with thrift-store finds, determination and just enough courage to leave the house dressed as a cartoon pony.

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Outside the convention center, we met a first-time cosplayer portraying Twilight Sparkle from “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” She spent three days pulling the outfit together from Goodwill finds and last-minute accessories: purple-and-pink hair, a rolled-up white shirt, an old-school tie, a long skirt, and lavender fuzzy boots.

“It’s my first cosplay;, that’s why it’s kind of novice,” she said.

But that’s exactly the point. The three-day event isn’t just a showcase for professional-level costume customizers. It’s also a place where newbies can jump in, take a chance and discover that nobody cares whether your costume took three days or a year.

Every old-school cosplayer had a first convention once. For many 2026 attendees, that’s where the real friendship magic starts. Mike Madriaga

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The line to get into Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026 on Sunday, June 7. Benjamin Leatherman

Worst: Scalpers and flippers

Just like concerts, sporting events and music festivals, Fan Fusion had its share of scalpers and flippers looking to make a few bucks off of fandom. It was enough to make Lex Luthor proud.

A quick online search during the event turned up tickets and convention-related items being resold across multiple platforms. On Craigslist, we spotted two tickets listed for $75. On Facebook Marketplace, another seller was asking $230 for a pair. Meanwhile, someone on eBay was trying to get $60 for a complimentary swag bag.

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Buying tickets from strangers online always comes with some risk. Are the tickets legitimate? Have they already been used? Is that PDF actually valid, or just a convincing color copy with the year Photoshopped?

The swag bag flip felt even more cringe-worthy. Fan Fusion hands them out as part of the experience, yet somehow they end up online before some attendees even make it through the front doors.

Then again, that’s what happens when collectibles, exclusives and limited-edition items collide with capitalism. Somewhere out there, somebody is probably trying to sell a water bottle a celebrity took a sip from during a meet-and-greet. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Music in the hallways

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There’s nothing like walking into the event and being greeted by the sound of live singing spilling into the concourse. The event handed the steps outside the Symphony Hall to a series of buskers who made the enormous entry hall — crisscrossed with escalators, mobbed all weekend — a place where you could focus on a single human voice. Shout-out to Delee Leon, a Phoenix singer, sending up her crystalline rendition of Florence + the Machine’s “The Dog Days Are Over.” Sam Eifling

Worst: The occasional whiff of convention funk

Any gathering where thousands of people are jammed inside a convention center for three long, hot days is bound to have one unavoidable consequence: body odor.

To be fair, the funk of sweaty, unwashed bodies at Fan Fusion was an occasional occurrence and nowhere as heavy as internet stereotypes about geek conventions would lead you to believe. Many attendees seemed to practice the basics of personal hygiene.

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Every so often, though, a particular aroma would drift through a crowded exhibitor hall or escalator line. The combination of triple-digit temps, hours of walking, heavy cosplay outfits and shoulder-to-shoulder crowds occasionally created an olfactory assault worthy of a supervillain.

Thankfully, such incidents were the exception rather than the rule. Still, for the handful of attendees who apparently viewed deodorant as optional equipment, certain members of Fan Fusion’s crowds might want to consider using deodorant next year. Your fellow geeks will thank you. Benjamin Leatherman

Ty McDowell of Queen Creek stomped around Phoenix Fan Fusion’s exhibitor hall in a massive Knight Lord armor from “Warhammer 40,000.”

Best: The capeless heroes known as cosplay spotters

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The celebrities get the applause. The cosplayers get the viral clout. But some of Fan Fusion’s real heroes spend the entire weekend pacing a few feet ahead of, or behind, someone dressed in metallic medieval armor, overzealous wings or a costume with the turning radius of a Valley Metro bus.

Known as spotters, these convention costume wranglers help navigate crowds, guide oversized costumes through tight spaces, shout warnings when a “wide load” is approaching and prevent elaborate wings, staffs, tails and other pointy accessories from introducing themselves to unsuspecting attendees.

Their duties range from helping costumed friends navigate escalators, doorways and packed hallways to serving as an extra set of eyes when visibility inside a costume is limited or nonexistent. Anyone who attempted to cross the convention floor over the long weekend likely witnessed a spotter in action, whether they realized it or not.

Without spotters, Fan Fusion would almost certainly see a lot more accidental pokes, clipped and cosplay collisions. They’re rarely photographed, seldom recognized, but totally essential to keeping the convention running smoothly. Mike Madriaga

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Worst: The super-narrow escalators

Cosplayers and other attendees of Fan Fusion were forced to walk three or four flights of stairs because they didn’t want to risk damaging months of custom work on the convention center’s skinny escalators.

Then there were the dealers moving between halls with long boxes full of comics, toys and exclusive drops, wheeling and dealing all weekend long who had to deal with certain escalators in the convention center’s West Building, which span the width of a single person. Imagine hauling a long box of comic books where the width of the box feels wider than the escalator itself.

It added extra consternation during a crowded weekend filled with it. Mike Madriaga

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Clarkdale resident Heather Markham-Creasman during her performance at Phoenix Fan Fusion’s Masquerade Costume Contest on June 6.

Best: A chance to take the stage again

One of the most poignant moments of Phoenix Fan Fusion’s Masquerade Costume Contest came when Heather Markham-Creasman rolled onto the stage in her wheelchair.

The Clarkdale resident, who has lived with a progressive form of muscular dystrophy for more than a decade, appeared as an adult version of Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”

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A former belly dancer, Markham-Creasman said the masquerade gave her something she’d long missed.

“I’ve always loved performing and it was a chance to perform again,” she says.

The costume was a family effort. Her husband, Joe, acted as her hands while cutting materials for a sparkly dress, and her daughter-in-law sewed the tail.

“My husband was my proxy for cutting things out because I don’t have a lot of strength in my own hands,” she says.

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Her appearance resonated with audience members. After the contest, another attendee who uses a wheelchair told Markham-Creasman that seeing her on stage was inspiring.

“I hope you’re inspired to live a giant, giant life,” Markham-Creasman replied. Benjamin Leatherman

Tucson resident Cupid Nosewicz, far left, poses with friends at the Phoenix Convention Center during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

Worst: Saturday’s crowd causes mobility issues for one attendee

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Phoenix Fan Fusion’s packed Saturday crowd created challenges for practically everyone at the pop-cultural convention, but was an absolute nightmare for one attendee.

Cupid Nosewicz, who uses a wheelchair, said packed elevators inside the Phoenix Convention Center left her struggling to access different parts of the event. The Tucson resident and journalism student at University of Arizona says lines were excessively long to the elevators to get to various levels.

She also says security would not let her board.

“The accessibility here has been really not equal in any way, shape or form,” she says. “Crowd control has been pretty bad in general, even for able-bodied individuals. Its taking a very long time to get anywhere from floor to floor.”

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Nosewicz and her four friends ended up breaking down her Lightweight wheelchair into its component pieces and riding an escalator to the lower levels.

Requests for comment on the matter by Fan Fusion spokesperson Brandon LaVorgna were not immediately returned. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Wrestling vibes

On Sunday afternoon, just as it felt like other corners of the convention were wrapping up, a darkened ballroom in the corner was a hive of laughs and jeers. The SlamU Wrestling Arena was popping all weekend with wrestling classes and themed matches (a “Battle for the Multiverse,” a Saturday morning cartoon battle, luchadors galore) — and in the last hour of the weekend turned over to 20 minutes of silly joy: a hulking luchador in zebra-striped briefs versus a skinny combatant who tried to turn the match into a dance-off.

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Little kids ringside heckled the heel, mocking his outfit and calling him names he hurled right back at them: “I am not a lemonhead!” The dancer gained powers every time Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” blared on the sound system. And the wrestling was strong: body slams, dropkicks, the works. Little guy won! Kids dressed as Super Mario and Princess Peach rejoiced ringside. Everyone could end the weekend secure in the knowledge that good still triumphs over masked lemonheads. Sam Eifling

Film composer Danny Elfman during his panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Danny Elfman reflecting on a career built by chance

Danny Elfman has spent decades creating some of the most recognizable themes in both film and television, a feat the legendary composer said during his Fan Fusion panel on Saturday almost never happened.

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Reflecting on his early years, Elfman told a packed crowd at Fan Fusion that he credits a group of friends for putting him on a path toward music.

“It was only because of these friends that I became a musician, it was pure luck,” he said.

The conversation covered everything from his work with Tim Burton to his scores for films like “Batman” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” When asked if he had a favorite composition, Elfman compared the question to choosing between family members.

“It’s a lot like picking your favorite children,” he said.

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Elfman also reflected on the creative benefits of working on smaller productions early in his career.

“I don’t think I realized how much freedom I really did have,” he stated. Benjamin Leatherman

“Beverly Hills 90210” actress Heather Locklear during her panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

Worst: The weak turnout for Heather Locklear’s panel

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Celebrity Q&A panels were busy through Fan Fusion, with one appearance being a notable exception. Despite a television career spanning decades, actress Heather Locklear drew a surprisingly small audience for her appearance on Saturday afternoon. The room was barely a third full as the actress shared stories from her time on hit shows like “Melrose Place,” “The Fall Guy” and “T.J. Hooker.”

Locklear proved to be a warm and engaging guest, discussing everything from her early acting experiences to working alongside stars like William Shatner and Lee Majors. Fans who managed to attend Locklear’s gabfest were rewarded with a candid look back at some of television’s biggest shows of the ‘80s and ’90s.

The sparse turnout wasn’t a reflection of the panel’s quality. If anything, it highlighted the challenge of competing against a stacked schedule on Saturday afternoon, which includes other celebrity panels various cosplay events and programming. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Choose your own adventure

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I’ve been coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion for several years now, and the sheer size and scale of the event means that if you think you’ve done everything there is to do, no, you haven’t. I’ve walked thousands and thousands of steps on the vendor floor and attended panels and events ranging from celebrity Q&As to Japanese-style maid cafes and sea shanty sing-alongs.

But this year, I wandered into the Cosplay Universe and Discovery Science Lab for the first time. I watched lightsaber battles (sign a waiver, grab a weapon and get ready to fight), eavesdropped on little girls learning about Arizona native species via a fishing game and marveled over the elaborate LEGO displays.

It speaks to the appeal of Fan Fusion: There is something to see or do around every corner, and even old pros can find a new favorite aspect of the convention. Jennifer Goldberg

“Blues Clues” host Steve Burns speaks to the crowd at his panel during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2026. Benjamin Leatherman

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Best: Steve Burns being thanked by ’90s kids he raised

Few moments at Phoenix Fan Fusion were as heartfelt as Steve Burns’ Sunday afternoon panel.

The former host of “Blue’s Clues” spent much of the session reflecting on his path to becoming one of the most beloved figures of ‘90s kids. The actor and musician said that when he landed the job in the mid-1990s, he was far from a polished children’s television personality.

Instead, he described himself as an unemployed actor wearing a Fugazi shirt with a pack of Camel Lights in his back pocket.

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Despite his self-deprecating humor, many audience members made it clear how much his work meant to them. During the panel, fans repeatedly thanked Burns for helping shape their childhoods and providing comfort during difficult times.

The affection was palpable. So was Burns’ gratitude.

What could have been a nostalgia-fueled victory lap instead became something more meaningful: a room full of grown-up ’90s kids getting the chance to thank someone who played a vital role in their collective lives. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: John Cena’s photo-ops

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We caught up with a few fans outside the lengthy lines waiting to meet John Cena, and judging by their reactions, you’d think they had just climbed to the top turnbuckle and won a championship match themselves.

The 17-time world champ and WWE legend turned actor, rapper and meme-worthy “You Can’t See Me” icon drew some of the longest lines of the weekend, but the fans we spoke with seemed more than happy to pay for the experience.

One Fan Fusion attendee named Jose had his championship belt signed and snapped a photo with the 6-foot-1 wrestler.

“The belt was $350 … to get it signed, it’s a little more pricey on the belt signing,” he said. “For an 8-by-10 (photo), it’s $180-something.”

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Jose proudly pulled out a photo of Cena holding the belt while he stood at his side. Judging by the grin on Jose’s face, you’d think they had just retained the WWE Tag Team Championship. Another fan, Moises, waited three hours to get a life-size cardboard standee of Cena signed. Yes, a life-size cardboard standee.

By 3 p.m., there appeared to be roughly 100 people still waiting in line. Despite reportedly needing to leave by 4 p.m. to catch a flight, Cena continued working his way through the crowd, signing autographs and posing for photos.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway wasn’t the signed belts, photos or cardboard cutouts. Both fans I spoke with, along with several other WWE fans in line, said Cena took time to talk with each fan. For a guy whose catchphrase is “You Can’t See Me,” the fans seemed to appreciate that Cena made them feel like he definitely did. Mike Madriaga

A pair of Phoenix Fan Fusion attendees with their mystery boxes. Mike Madriaga

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Worst: Underwhelming mystery box hauls

One of the biggest gambles at Fan Fusion isn’t meeting your favorite celebrity. It’s dropping cash on a mystery box and hoping there’s something amazing inside.

We met a family of three carrying two colossal mystery boxes, each stamped with a giant star on the outside. Mystery boxes are usually packed with random toys, plushies, collectible card packs and licensed merchandise. The appeal is simple: there might be something valuable hidden inside.

The family hadn’t opened their latest purchases yet. In fact, they were hoping these boxes would make up for a recent mystery box disappointment.

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They had previously spent $60 on a “Supernatural”-themed mystery box, eagerly digging through the contents in search of something memorable.

“It sucked,” said the purchaser.

According to the family, the box contained common licensed toys, merchandise and collectibles tied to the long-running TV series, but nothing that felt rare, exclusive or particularly exciting. No autographed cast photo. No limited-edition collectible. No jackpot item.

Then again, that’s the mystery box game. Sometimes you walk away with a treasure. Sometimes you walk away with a box full of dollar store stuff that looked a lot better before you opened it. Mike Madriaga

Best: A event for everyone

I’m not, like, a super-positive person with a great attitude. But every year, I walk around Fan Fusion with a smile on my face. Because Fan Fusion, more than anything else I do all year (and I do a lot of stuff) is a place for everyone: all fandoms, all ages, all races, all genders, all sexualities, all bodies, all skill levels of cosplay. The guy in the movie-grade Darth Vader costume and the pack of Ninja Turtles with shells made out of flat pieces of colored cardboard are met with equal enthusiasm. No matter how obscure your cosplay is, someone will recognize it and get a kick out of it.

It’s not an original reflection, but it wasn’t too terribly long ago when folks were lame or nerdy for being really into comic books or “The Lord of Rings.” At Fan Fusion, “let people enjoy things” is the philosophy, and in a world where you could end up the subject of viral mockery for looking silly on a dance floor, it’s refreshing to be in an environment where people are allowed to be who they are, love what they love and be welcomed for all of it. Jennifer Goldberg