Phoenix Suns installing the Valley’s ultimate big screen at their arena

A new video screen will soon light up Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix is getting a massive upgrade to its exterior plaza.

On Tuesday, Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia announced a multimillion-dollar LED videoboard will be installed outside the arena this fall.

And based on its stats, the thing is going to be enormous.

The LED screen will measure 226 feet wide and 41 feet tall, or 9,266 square feet, making it the largest exterior videoboard at any NBA or WNBA arena. It’s even bigger than the massive south end-zone screen at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

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Made from transparent mesh integrated behind the glass paneling of the arena’s entrance, the videoboard will feature more than 17 million pixels and a 60-frames-per-second refresh rate. Its design will also allow natural light into the entrance pavilion while still allowing views of nearby downtown Phoenix buildings.

In other words, the videoboard is set to become the Valley’s ultimate big-screen TV.

The display will span the entire length of Mortgage Matchup Center’s outdoor plaza and become its centerpiece, screening live Phoenix Suns and Mercury games, concerts and other events at the arena. And don’t forget the inevitable commercials that will play practically nonstop on the thing.

While Mortgage Matchup Center’s outdoor plaza has boasted an exterior video screen for more than a decade, the new videoboard will dwarf its predecessor.

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Ishbia stated in a media release that the screen will also serve as a gathering spot for fans outside the arena.

“We want everyone who visits Mortgage Matchup Center to have a memorable experience, and that starts the moment they arrive,” Ishbia stated in the release. “We’re creating a place where fans can come together for the biggest moments in sports and entertainment, and our new LED display gives us a powerful new platform to celebrate the Suns and Mercury, connect with our community and engage with our fans.”

The videoboard, which will be designed and engineered by Utah-based company OneRevel, is scheduled to be installed in October ahead of the Suns’ home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 24.

It will likely get plenty of use early next year when Mortgage Matchup Center hosts the 2027 NBA All-Star Game in February. No events in the arena’s outdoor plaza have been announced yet, though.

Stay tuned.